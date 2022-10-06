ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Fans poke fun at Yolanda Hadid’s ‘sweater weather’ style: ‘That keeps you warm?’

Fans are finding holes in Yolanda Hadid’s cold-weather wardrobe. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a photo of herself enjoying “sweater weather” on Wednesday, but commenters were quick to point out that her cutout-covered turtleneck wasn’t likely block the breeze. The Alaïa style — which originally retailed for $1,860, but is currently on sale for $558 — may be wool, but it exposes more skin than it covers, making it better suited to warm days than to crisp fall nights. “That keeps you warm with all those holes?” one person commented. “I’d be FREEZING & dogs would trash it!” another said. A...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'

We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen. When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot

Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two

Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Holmes
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Fashion Trends#Baggy Jeans#Straight Leg Jeans
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos

Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy