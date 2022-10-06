Read full article on original website
Related
Zendaya Bares Her Toned Abs In A Peekaboo Button-Down On The Streets Of NYC—We're Taking Style Notes!
Zendaya just gave us another lesson in off-duty, trans-seasonal style when she was spotted on the streets of New York City the day after celebrating her birthday at MAMO restaurant with her mom, boyfriend Tom Holland, and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer. For a post-birthday shopping trip with friend and stylist...
Fans poke fun at Yolanda Hadid’s ‘sweater weather’ style: ‘That keeps you warm?’
Fans are finding holes in Yolanda Hadid’s cold-weather wardrobe. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a photo of herself enjoying “sweater weather” on Wednesday, but commenters were quick to point out that her cutout-covered turtleneck wasn’t likely block the breeze. The Alaïa style — which originally retailed for $1,860, but is currently on sale for $558 — may be wool, but it exposes more skin than it covers, making it better suited to warm days than to crisp fall nights. “That keeps you warm with all those holes?” one person commented. “I’d be FREEZING & dogs would trash it!” another said. A...
In Style
Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear
Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'
We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen. When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
43-Year-Old Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Sultry Photoshoot
Katie Holmes is a familiar face on TV for several years on Dawson’s Creek, and on social media she’s still showing off her looks – stretch marks and all – with pride in some new modeling photos. Holmes, 43, is a star of the television and big screen and has been in several acclaimed projects since her breakthrough role, including Thank You for Smoking and Coda.
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two
Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Hot Pink Suit For George Clooney’s Foundation Party: Photos
Michelle Obama sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the after-party for George Clooney’s Albie Awards at The Mark Hotel in New York City on Sept. 29. The 58-year-old looked stunning when she wore a hot pink pantsuit with a matching blouse.
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Fox Is Showing So Much Skin In These Insane Lace-Up Pants—And Fan Reactions Are Priceless
Megan Fox just posted a picture of herself wearing – nay, rocking – the most insane lace-up pants on Instagram on September 27th, proving that she is still capable of taking fans by surprise with her racy outfits. In the picture, the 36-year-old Jenn...
Olivia Wilde Wears Fitted Leggings After Packing On PDA With Harry Styles: Photos
Olivia Wilde looked fit and refreshed as she stepped in in West Hollywood following a serious PDA session with boyfriend Harry Styles! The gorgeous Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, was seen on Thursday, September 29 rocking fitted leggings and a black tank top in black, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with a couple of elastics around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she made her way to the gym while carrying an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress tellingly carried a Harry Styles Love On Tour water bottle as well, and accented the autumn vibe with a wine red shade of nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, and on a romantic dinner date, as well .
Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Sick of Jeans? Check Out These Flowy Palazzo Pants for Your Fall Wardrobe
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing we know a lot of people dread about summer coming to an end is having to make the switch from shorts and skirts to jeans. We’ll always have an appreciation for denim, but we don’t want […]
Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot
Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Comments / 0