Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Jeff Lebby talks quarterback situation after Texas loss; Ted Roof searching for D-line answers
With uncertainty swirling around starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s status for Oklahoma’s game against No. 19 Kansas on Saturday, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is heading back to the drawing board. The Sooners started backup quarterback Davis Beville against Texas and were shut out by the Longhorns for the first...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops others interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Drake Stoops, linebacker DaShaun White, offensive lineman Chris Murray, defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson and safety Justin Broiles previewed the Sooners' matchup with Kansas. Watch what they said in interviews after Monday's practice here:
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel out for Red River Showdown vs. Texas; Davis Beville starts
DALLAS — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is out for the Red River Showdown against Texas on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. Despite fully suiting up and going through pregame warmups, Gabriel returned to the sideline in street clothes right before kickoff. Pittsburgh transfer Davis Beville started for the Sooners instead.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Billy Bowman, Kani Walker not warming up ahead of Sooners game against Texas
DALLAS — Safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon, cornerback Kani Walker and receivers J.J. Hester and Nic Anderson didn't go through warm ups before Oklahoma's game against Texas on Saturday. Senior running back Eric Gray, redshirt junior receiver Theo Wease and sophomore defensive end Ethan Downs all went through...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Without Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' offense struggles in worst loss to Texas in Red River Showdown
DALLAS — Somewhere in the middle of the week before the Red River Showdown, it became clear to Oklahoma that Dillon Gabriel wasn’t going to start at quarterback against Texas. After team doctors evaluated him in concussion protocol throughout the week, they concluded he wasn’t ready to suit...
Oklahoma Daily
Red River Showdown: After ‘terrible’ Texas loss, OU football fans still believe in Brent Venables but hope for swift changes
DALLAS — Sitting in Section 4, 28 rows up from the field at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oklahoma fans Mark Montgomery and David Frudiger had a close view of one of the most sordid losses in OU football history. Montgomery, 59, traveled from Santa Fe, New Mexico to...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 49-0 blowout loss to Texas in Red River Showdown
DALLAS — Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) fell to Texas (4-2, 2-1) 49-0 in the 2022 Red River Showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners' defense allowed 585 total yards as Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers finished 21-for-31 with 289 passing yards and four touchdowns. OU backup quarterback Davis Beville never found a rhythm and finished 6-for-12 with 38 yards and an interception.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq leaves Red River Showdown vs. Texas with apparent injury
DALLAS — Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq was taken to the locker room due to an apparent injury during the second quarter of the Red River Showdown against Texas on Saturday. OU radio sideline analyst Chris Plank first noted Farooq's departure from the game. Prior to leaving Saturday's contest,...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners 49-0 loss to Texas in 2022 Red River Showdown
DALLAS — Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) was ripped apart by Texas (4-2, 2-1) in the 2022 Red River Showdown on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl, falling 49-0 and allowing the most points ever to the Longhorns in a matchup between the border rivals. With starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel...
