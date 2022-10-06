Read full article on original website
Really?
4d ago
You mean illegals! Real asylum seekers don’t invade several countries they seek asylum at the nearest embassy. They are here becaus of the freebies
Reply
3
Related
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed to Death on MTA Bus, Marking 3rd NYC Killing in Transit in 10 Days
A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx late Sunday after getting into an argument with a woman and another passenger, authorities say, the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the city's transit system. Police say the victim, identified as Lamont Barkley...
EXCLUSIVE: Bronx tenant robbed after fire rips through basement of University Heights building
A Bronx tenant spoke one-on-one with News 12’s Julio Avila about being robbed just days after a fire tore through the basement of her apartment building.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl from Fordham Manor who was reported missing on Friday, Oct. 6. It was reported to the police at the 52nd Precinct that Qulaya Daniels, 14, of 2681 Marion Avenue was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, at around 8.30 a.m., leaving her home.
nypressnews.com
NYC seeking to boot Harlem tenants from homeownership program after two decades of waiting
The city agency tasked with preserving New York’s affordable housing stock sought this summer to kick a group of low-income tenants out of a program that would allow them to become owners of a Harlem building they’ve hoped to call home for nearly two decades, the Daily News has learned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYPD: Four Women From Queensbridge Houses Wanted for Bizarre Robbery on N Train
Four women who live in Queensbridge Houses are wanted for a bizarre subway robbery where they allegedly attacked two young women on an Astoria-bound N train earlier this month while dressed in neon green bodysuits. The NYPD is looking to locate Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
Body found in Central Park pond
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man’s body was found in a Central Park pond on Monday, police said. The man was found face down in Turtle Pond around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man hasn’t been identified. The medical examiner will try to determine his cause […]
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Elections 2022: Phyllis Nastasio on Education, Crime and NYCHA Housing
Editor’s Note: An earlier version and some copies of the print edition of this story incorrectly references Phyllis Nastasio as a Democratic candidate in the upcoming general election. In fact, she is running on the Republican/Conservative ticket. We apologize sincerely for this error. Raised on Arthur Avenue, Pelham Parkway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Triggerman wanted for February East Harlem revenge slay nabbed, murder linked to earlier Bronx club shooting
The triggerman wanted for a February revenge slaying in East Harlem has been nabbed, police said Monday. Bloods gang member Mario Jones, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and possession of a loaded gun, cops said. Jones allegedly opened fire the morning of Feb. 27, killing Charles Buckner, 38, who was sitting in a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth ...
NYC couple claims they were falsely called anti-Semites and beaten by politically connected Brooklyn Hasidic patrol
A Brooklyn couple claims a Hasidic safety patrol attacked them and falsely accused them of making anti-Semitic remarks when they challenged them for not wearing masks at the height of the pandemic. Paulo and Clelia Pinho say in a lawsuit that on May 10, 2020, members of the Williamsburg Safety Patrol, a group of Hasidic civilians also known as Shomrim, converged on them, beat them up, broke ...
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers who renewed their leases in September see more moderate rent increases
New York City renters who renewed their leases caught a break on rent increases compared to renters who renewed in the spring and summer—and got hit with steeper hikes. A new survey from openigloo, the rental listings and building review platform, found that rents for NYC renters who renewed their leases last month increased by an average of 5.2 percent compared to 12.5 percent in August and 7.3 percent for September 2021. Increases were more painful for Brooklyn renters (7 percent) than those in Manhattan (5 percent).
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6sqft
Apply for 37 mixed-income apartments at a new Williamsburg rental, from $1,576/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. On the site of a former bank and large parking lot, a new 123-unit rental is rising in Williamsburg. Located at 416 Metropolitan Avenue, the eight-story building opened an affordable housing lottery this week for 37 mixed-income apartments. Qualifying New Yorkers earning 80 and 130 percent of the area median income can apply for the apartments, ranging from $1,576/month for studios to $3,733/month for two-bedroom units.
Teen assaulted, stabbed by group of men in targeted attack at Manhattan subway station
A 17-year-old was assaulted and stabbed at a Manhattan subway station by a group of six men he knew on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray Attacks
More than a dozen people were injured on Friday in New York City by two different pepper spray incidents. Michael Davis, a commuter, said: "Pepper spray is out of control. New York needs to tighten up, it's not very cool."
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
Gothamist.com
New York City asks voters to take a stand on racial justice — at the ballot box
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. In November, New Yorkers will decide on three ballot proposals that promises a new racial equity agenda for the city. The Racial Justice Commission, formed by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio last year, crafted the ballot questions after consulting...
themonitormmc.com
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
NBC New York
Crowd Chases Mercedes Benz Driver to NYPD Precinct After Pedestrian Hit
A scary pedestrian collision in the Bronx had a group of bystanders chasing the driver to the nearby police precinct Sunday evening, city officials said. The driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz was traveling down Creston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he slammed into a man crossing at 183rd Street, the Department of Transportation said.
NBC New York
Identity Scammer Behind Bars for Allegedly Renting Luxury NYC Units for Gangs
A woman accused of aiding New York City-area gang members secure access to high-end apartments by using stolen identities was arrested this week, federal prosecutors announced. Investigators allege Latoya Williams forged housing paperwork, including pay stubs and tax documents, and left her victims with various rent and utility bills. Lawsuits...
Comments / 4