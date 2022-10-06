ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lykens, PA

Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
Volunteers rescue rats illegally dumped in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's the sight that many don't want to see: hundreds of rats roaming or hiding in multiple Dauphin County communities. According to Steelton Police, the rodents were illegally dumped last week. Dozens of the domesticated rats have been rescued, but an unknown number are still on...
Woman arrested after assaulting hospital security guard: police

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A woman was arrested following an alleged assault incident, according to the East Pennsboro Township Police Department. Totiana Huntley, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault, harassment and institutional vandalism following the Sept. 27 incident. According to East Pennsboro police, at 5:52 p.m. they were...
Local attorney suspended following sentencing on obstruction charges

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Camp Hill attorney's law license has been temporarily suspended by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's Disciplinary Board following his conviction and sentencing for obstructing a U.S. Department of Labor investigation into a local union's pension plan. Charles W. Johnston, 75, of Fairfax County, Virginia,...
YWCA in York holds vigil to kickoff Domestic Violence Awareness Month

YORK, Pa. — The YWCA in York held a candlelight-vigil Monday morning at Heidelberg United Church of Christ to mark the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Throughout the month of October, the YWCA holds awareness and educational activities to take action, prevent domestic violence, and support survivors. Heather...
Manor Township police chief fired for 'personnel matter'

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manor Township's former Chief of Police Todd Graeff was fired for a "personnel matter," according to Township Manager Ryan Strohecker. Lieutenant Kimberly Geyer is the acting chief of police following Graeff's termination. Strohecker told FOX43 that the township will begin the process of finding a chief of police that will include a full, thorough search of the area.
York County man charged with homicide after investigation of Harrisburg woman's death in 2020

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with criminal homicide and other offenses relating to the death of a Harrisburg woman in October 2020. Cody Allen Gerber, 31, was charged after a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch, who died of multiple traumatic injuries and fentanyl toxicity on Oct. 4, 2020, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
