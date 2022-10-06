Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Bitcoin Oct. 10 chart alert - Quieter, sideways trading continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces
(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
kitco.com
PRECIOUS-Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets
(Updates details, prices) Thursday's U.S. inflation data on investors' radar. Gold to stay under pressure in the short term - analyst. By Bharat Gautam Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce by 13:52 a.m. EDT (1752 GMT) while U.S. gold futures settled down 2% at $1,675.2. Gold has now fallen for a fourth consecutive session, in potentially its worst run since mid-August.
kitco.com
Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter...
kitco.com
Stocks ease as Ukraine attacks and rate outlook spark flight to havens
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global shares dropped on Monday after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds. Any belief that the Federal Reserve will shift to a softer stance towards monetary...
kitco.com
Huobi Global founder sells his controlling stake to About Capital
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Once the transaction is complete, About Capital's buyout vehicle will control the majority stake in Huobi Global, according...
kitco.com
Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new all-time high as institutions show increased interest
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Mining difficulty is an automatically adjusting feature of the Bitcoin protocol that determines how difficult it is to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Strong USDX, rising U.S. Treasury yields, stingy Fed punish gold, silver prices
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are sharply lower near midday Monday. The safe-haven metals are being hit...
kitco.com
Bitcoin dips to $19,200 as global financial markets tumble
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s comments that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession in the next...
kitco.com
Central Asia Metals increases copper production in 9M 2022, on track to achieve annual guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Kounrad’s Q3 2022 copper production of 4,067 tonnes brings output for the first nine...
kitco.com
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: U.S. to face recession in 6-9 months, markets could become disorderly
(Kitco News) The U.S. economy could be in a recession by the middle of next year, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon, adding that markets could become disorderly and the S&P 500 is at risk of falling another 20%. The situation is dire, with problematic inflation, oversized...
kitco.com
OECD reveals its new Crypto-asset Reporting Framework
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) was constructed in response to a G20 request that the OECD develop a...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: A crackdown by the Taliban has led to a collapse in cryptocurrency use in Afghanistan
• Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Casper, rising 21.84%. • In Mastercard’s latest step into crypto, the credit card behemoth is leaning on a recently acquired blockchain analytics company to do due diligence on digital assets merchants, reports Bloomberg. The company is leveraging data from CipherTrace, acquired in 2021, to launch a solution that ought to keep Mastercard compliant with crypto regulation, the article explains.
kitco.com
China's e-CNY has been used to pay a 51 million yuan land transfer fee
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Fuzhou Institute of Foreign Languages and Foreign Studies has successfully paid the 51 million yuan land transfer...
kitco.com
BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
kitco.com
Auto giant Stellantis signs non-binding MOU with nickel and cobalt development company
GME Resources (ASX: GME) and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) announced today that the two signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the future sale of quantities of battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphate products from the GME's NiWest nickel-cobalt project in Western Australia. NiWest is an advanced nickel-cobalt development project and...
kitco.com
Banking crisis breakthroughs win Nobel economics prize for Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig
STOCKHOLM, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A trio of U.S. economists including former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke won this year's Nobel Economics Prize on Monday for laying the foundation of how world powers now tackle global crises like the recent pandemic or the Great Recession of 2008. The trio, who...
kitco.com
UK court says Elliott, Jane Street can sue LME for cancelled nickel trades
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A British court has granted permission for U.S.-based hedge fund Elliot Associates and Jane Street Global Trading to sue the London Metal Exchange (LME) for cancelling nickel trades in March, a court document showed. Elliott and Jane Street are demanding damages of $456.4 million and...
kitco.com
Copper production in Peru down 1.5% in August, ministry says
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MINEM said that this negative performance was mainly due to lower production by major local copper mining companies,...
Comments / 0