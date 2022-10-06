Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. October 6, 2022. Editorial: Voter ID fixes an issue state doesn’t face. Driven by former President Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and massive voter fraud, election security has become a contentious political issue that has generated attempts to change election and voting laws across the country.
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, travelers often stop and do a double take. More often than not, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major...
Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening
An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night. The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host. Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren. Anything they...
Nebraska CHI Health facilities continue to have issues from 'IT incident'
CHI Health's Nebraska hospitals are continuing to experience problems from a cyberattack on their parent company in the past week. Taylor Miller, a spokeswoman for CHI Health, said its parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was forced to take some of its systems offline after an unspecified "IT issue." That has led...
Vice-grip defense fuels Sioux City S.C. West's win over Macy Omaha Nation 2-0
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Sioux City S.C. West as it controlled Macy Omaha Nation's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on October 8 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 27, Sioux City S.C. West squared off with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson...
