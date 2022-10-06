ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Clemson might establish research park in Anderson, SC

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about Clemson University exploring the possibility of establishing a small business incubator in the Anderson, SC Research Park. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired from Wells Fargo Securities in 2001 as Senior...
ANDERSON, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

McMaster names October ‘South Carolina Manufacturing Month’

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation Oct. 5 recognizing “National Manufacturing Day” and declaring October “South Carolina Manufacturing Month” at Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Business & Industry Showcase in Anderson. The event hosts eighth-graders from Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties as they meet local business leaders and learn about...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas

When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Business
Clemson, SC
Business
Greenville County, SC
Government
City
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
greenvillejournal.com

James Stephens takes over helm of Greenville Downtown Airport

James Stephens knew he had big shoes to fill when he became director of Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) earlier this month after the retirement of Joe Frasher, who led the airport for nearly 40 years. As one of the primary gateways to downtown Greenville for visiting business travelers, GMU has...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

BMW celebrates the opening of its new $20M training center

As the automotive industry remains in the midst of a fundamental transformation, BMW said its next logical step is a new 68,000-square-foot training center at its Greer plant. BMW leaders, along with state top brass, celebrated the opening of its new $20 million training facility Oct. 7. The facility will be BMW’s North American training center for future technology.
GREER, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Parsley & Mint closes downtown Greenville location

Parsley & Mint, a Mediterranean restaurant, has permanently closed its downtown location on Oct. 10. The closure comes after staffing issues, food cost increases and other issues, said a post on Parsley & Mint’s Facebook page. “Well, my friends, I gave it a shot,” said the social media post....
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pamela Evette
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#State Of South Carolina#Atlanta#Infrastructure#Cars Industry#Linus Business#New Realm Brewing#Upstate Business Journal#The Shepherd Hotel#Volvo Cars Usa#Greenville County Council
upstatebusinessjournal.com

High Spirits Hospitality to hold events at 405 Westfield

High Spirits Hospitality has signed an agreement to host events at 405 Westfield, a historic venue in downtown Greenville, through Jan. 31, 2023, the business announced Oct. 10. The 20,000-square-foot facility will be used to hold weddings, corporate events and socials while High Spirit Hospitality’s space at Judson Mill undergoes...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

A Hero’s Welcome

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ahead of kickoff Friday in Gaffney, Brayden Shy received a surprise of a lifetime. A huge hug from his dad, Technical Sergeant Kyle Shy. Shy had been serving overseas in Europe for the past six months. Brayden was being honored before the game but had...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson

Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured in a crash Saturday in Spartanburg. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue. Troopers said a 2004 Honda was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road, hit a tree […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy