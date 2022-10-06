It's official: Tom Hardy is in the Queen City.

The actor is currently part of the cast for "The Bikeriders," a movie filming in Cincinnati this fall, along with Jodie Comer and Austin Butler. According to ProductionList.com , filming for the 1960s-set flick began Monday.

It appears Hardy is staying in fighting shape during his stay in Cincinnati. Early on Thursday, the British actor, who won the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in England last month, posted a photo on his Instagram Story from inside Powell MMA and Fitness, a mixed martial arts gym in the West End.

Hardy posed with the gym's owner, Adam Powell, and thanked him in a caption.

Action: 'The Bikeriders' with Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy needs extras

Celebs in Cincinnati: 'Kind, down-to-earth person' Tony Hawk takes photo with staff at local restaurant

Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman will also be featured in "The Bikeriders," directed by Jeff Nichols . According to Film Cincinnati, the film was inspired by Danny Lyon's 1967 photography book of the same name, and follows a '60s Midwestern motorcycle club "as it evolves over the course of a decade from a community for outsiders into a far more sinister gang."

There have been no local sightings of Butler, Comer or any other featured actors ‒ yet.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tom Hardy visits Cincinnati gym amidst 'The Bikeriders' filming