Natchez Sen. Melanie Sojourner tells podcast listeners she has one goal — seeing that Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘never holds office again’

One Mississippi senator says she may have lost her district, but she is not about to lose the fight. Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, spoke on the conservative podcast “The Buck Naked Truth” and spoke publicly about what she sees as her next mission in her political career.
Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

Know when the balloons will be flying this year! Click here to sign up today. Sign up today for text alerts for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, alerts will be sent out from the balloon pilot briefing directly to your phone describing where, when and if the Natchez skies will be filled with hot-air balloons.
BLUES AND SOUL SUPER BOWL at the Natchez Trace Bluff

Ardenland and Paradise Entertainment are proud to present the inaugural Blues & Soul Super Bowl on The Natchez Bluff in Natchez, Mississippi. Blues & Soul Super Bowl begins Friday, October 7th with performances from two-time Grammy winners Kool & The Gang, Southern Avenue, and Jarekus Singleton, and concludes Saturday, October 8th with performances from Grammy award-winning artists Patti LaBelle and CeeLo Green, Dorothy Moore, Jamell Richardson, and Bonneville.
Bicyclist dies in crash with car in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 52-year-old bicyclist died in car crash on Johns Manville Hill in Adams County on Sunday, October 9. The Natchez Democrat reported Corbett Edgin was cycling east in the westbound lane of Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant. He collided head-on with a westbound car […]
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 24, 13 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set. William Francis Wilkens, 35, 103 Inverness Court, Ocean Springs, on charges of malicious mischief: less than $1,000 and trespassing. No bond set on either charge. Reports — Friday. Two traffic stops on...
13 Best Restaurants in Natchez, MS

One of the South’s oldest cities, Natchez Mississippi is a historic tourist attraction. As the crown jewel near the Mississippi River, thousands of tourists head to Natchez every year to explore landmarks such as the Melrose estate, Natchez National Historical Park, and Natchez Trace Parkway. In addition to these...
Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022

NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
Suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Natchez convenience store

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the shooter in a murder case that happened at Zippy’s convenience store on Saturday, October 8. The Natchez Democrat reported multiple calls were made to 911 around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting that happened at the convenience store on […]
Police investigating death at Mississippi hotel

Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators...
Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred in Lincoln County Friday night involving a stepfather and stepson. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO received a call to assist the city of Brookhaven around 8:30 p.m. Friday night regarding a man being shot on railroad tracks behind a Home Depot.
Sheriff: Drive-by shooting suspect boasts ‘extensive history’

NATCHEZ — A man who authorities said shot at someone before leading police on a car chase that ended with the man crashing into a light pole has a lengthy arrest record. Gregory Hammett, 29, had been out of jail for less than a year before he was arrested on Friday, Sept. 30, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
