Natchez Democrat
‘One of the best we’ve done here’: Blues and Soul festival draws thousands to Natchez
NATCHEZ — It may not have made money, but this weekend’s Blues and Soul Super Bowl was a success in every other way. “It was fantastic!” said Arden Barnett of Ardenland, an entertainment company that has produced most concerts and festivals in Natchez in recent years. “It...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez Sen. Melanie Sojourner tells podcast listeners she has one goal — seeing that Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘never holds office again’
One Mississippi senator says she may have lost her district, but she is not about to lose the fight. Melanie Sojourner, District 37 senator and a Natchez native, spoke on the conservative podcast “The Buck Naked Truth” and spoke publicly about what she sees as her next mission in her political career.
Natchez Democrat
Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts
Know when the balloons will be flying this year! Click here to sign up today. Sign up today for text alerts for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, alerts will be sent out from the balloon pilot briefing directly to your phone describing where, when and if the Natchez skies will be filled with hot-air balloons.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
madisoncountyjournal.com
BLUES AND SOUL SUPER BOWL at the Natchez Trace Bluff
Ardenland and Paradise Entertainment are proud to present the inaugural Blues & Soul Super Bowl on The Natchez Bluff in Natchez, Mississippi. Blues & Soul Super Bowl begins Friday, October 7th with performances from two-time Grammy winners Kool & The Gang, Southern Avenue, and Jarekus Singleton, and concludes Saturday, October 8th with performances from Grammy award-winning artists Patti LaBelle and CeeLo Green, Dorothy Moore, Jamell Richardson, and Bonneville.
Bicyclist dies in crash with car in Adams County
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 52-year-old bicyclist died in car crash on Johns Manville Hill in Adams County on Sunday, October 9. The Natchez Democrat reported Corbett Edgin was cycling east in the westbound lane of Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant. He collided head-on with a westbound car […]
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 24, 13 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set. William Francis Wilkens, 35, 103 Inverness Court, Ocean Springs, on charges of malicious mischief: less than $1,000 and trespassing. No bond set on either charge. Reports — Friday. Two traffic stops on...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Natchez, MS
One of the South’s oldest cities, Natchez Mississippi is a historic tourist attraction. As the crown jewel near the Mississippi River, thousands of tourists head to Natchez every year to explore landmarks such as the Melrose estate, Natchez National Historical Park, and Natchez Trace Parkway. In addition to these...
Mississippi bicyclist struck and killed after riding into oncoming traffic
A Mississippi man was struck and killed Sunday after he rode his bicycle into outcoming traffic. Corbett Edgin, 52, of Natchez, collided head-on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road in Adams County, near the old Johns Manville plant. Adams County...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022
NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
Suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Natchez convenience store
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the shooter in a murder case that happened at Zippy’s convenience store on Saturday, October 8. The Natchez Democrat reported multiple calls were made to 911 around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting that happened at the convenience store on […]
Natchez Democrat
Suicide leads to love, support; Community invited to Triangle at sunset to shine light on darkness
NATCHEZ — A tragic suicide Thursday night that plunged the victim’s family and friends into the depths of darkness was eased when almost 100 community members spontaneously descended on them to support and to shine their light upon them. A 24-year-old Natchez woman ended her life Thursday late...
Natchez Democrat
Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page. In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact...
WLBT
Laurel Police Department seeking public assistance in finding missing man
LAUREL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is described as 6′0″ of Fayette. Carter was last seen at the Super 8 Hotel on Sunday, October 2. There is no vehicle description available...
Police investigating death at Mississippi hotel
Natchez police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found inside a hotel room at the Days Inn on U.S. 61 South in Natchez. Several police cars were seen outside the hotel at approximately 1 p.m. Monday as officers worked the case. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said investigators...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Police chief offering reward for shooting suspect; considered armed, dangerous
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward is being offered by Ferriday Police Chief Sam King for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, King said. In a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page, King asks anyone with information to contact...
Mississippi man arrested, charged with attempted murder of stepson
One man is in the hospital and another is behind bars after a Friday night shooting in Lincoln County. At approximately 8:35 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call of gunshots fired in the area behind Home Depot. Brookhaven Police Department had responded first, but officers determined the...
WLBT
Man charged with attempted murder of 19-year-old stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred in Lincoln County Friday night involving a stepfather and stepson. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO received a call to assist the city of Brookhaven around 8:30 p.m. Friday night regarding a man being shot on railroad tracks behind a Home Depot.
FC falls to Jefferson County, 30-28, in penalty-filled varsity football affair
For more than 100 pictures from Friday's Franklin County-Jefferson County varsity football game, ...
Natchez Democrat
Sheriff: Drive-by shooting suspect boasts ‘extensive history’
NATCHEZ — A man who authorities said shot at someone before leading police on a car chase that ended with the man crashing into a light pole has a lengthy arrest record. Gregory Hammett, 29, had been out of jail for less than a year before he was arrested on Friday, Sept. 30, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
