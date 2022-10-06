ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 16

Dean Boudreau
4d ago

Hardesty is the heart of what is wrong with Portland. Definitely she has a gambling and alcohol problem. Why you people keep her in office is beyond me. You deserve the hell you voted for

Reply(3)
15
Eileeñ Bailey
4d ago

I sure hope Hardesty is transferred to her couch. yes, let's break up the city a little more. Let's not try to solve the problems. No wonder people are leaving the city.

Reply
11
AlBooBoo503
4d ago

Hardesty about to get transferred to her couch & the casino when she gets voted out ! 🙏🏼

Reply(1)
34
Related
Sandy Post

Former ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme

Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of government property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the former ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. Former ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Hamilton
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Monday offers a break from Portland’s record-setting heat, morning haze; high 74

Portland saw a weekend of record-setting heat as high pressure kept clouds at bay in the metro area and temperatures soared into the upper 80s. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 85 degrees Sunday at the Portland International Airport. That temp broke the old record of 83 which was set in 1996. Troutdale hit 85, and Hillsboro saw 87 degrees, tying the old record set in 1936. Portland also set a new high temp record Saturday when the airport reached 88 degrees, blasting the old record of 82 degrees set in 1971.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police Bureau#Bicycling#Food Drink#Hardesty Calls#Odot#The Street Trust#Jeep
canbyfirst.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on McLoughlin Boulevard in Milwaukie

A Gladstone man was killed while crossing McLoughlin Boulevard/Highway 99E in Milwaukie Tuesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene of Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue at approximately 7:48 p.m. on reports of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The preliminary...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Golf.com

2 wildly different Portland courses showed me a slice of Pacific Northwest muni heaven

It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWEEK

DEQ Issues Air Quality Alert as Fires Rage During Unseasonably Hot Weather

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today issued an air quality advisory because smoke from fires in the Cascades is drifting through stagnant, cloudless skies into the Willamette Valley. DEQ said its advisory will be in place until Friday as record-breaking heat persists. Temperatures at Portland International Airport reached a...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy