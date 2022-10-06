It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO