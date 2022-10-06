ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

KGO radio station abruptly goes off the air Thursday

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHXys_0iP1cY3s00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV) — KGO 810, a Bay Area radio station that has run for 80 years, told listeners it was going off the air Thursday. The news station didn’t offer an explanation as to why the sudden end to their broadcast

In a post , they said, “for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be our source for information.” The post continued, “We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.”

There may potentially be a new show taking the air time.

“On Monday, 810am begins a new era,” the post read. “We hope you will tune in.”

The post KGO radio station abruptly goes off the air Thursday appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Man shot at Fisherman’s Wharf as Fleet Week wrapped up

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday in the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood as Fleet Week festivities wrapped up in the city. The shooting happened at 11:15 p.m. at Jefferson and Powell streets, two blocks west from Pier 39, according to Deputy SFPD Chief Raj Vaswani, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Station#Kgo
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
OAKLAND, CA
scribewilcox.com

Not So Great News: Great America Is Closing Its Doors

California’s Great America now has an expiration date. In late June, Cedar Fair announced the sale of its Great America location in Santa Clara to Prologis, Inc., a Fremont-based real estate investment and logistics management company, for $310 million. The park is set to shut down within the next 11 years.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Highway 9 Between Paradise Park and Glengary Road Set to Close on Tuesday and Wednesday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Drivers will encounter some traffic delays on Highway 9 on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Caltrans announced Highway 9 between the entrance to Paradise Park and Glengarry Road will be closed from 8:30 am to 4 pm. on Tuesday Oct. 11 and Wednesday Oct. 12. The closure is due to crews The post Highway 9 Between Paradise Park and Glengary Road Set to Close on Tuesday and Wednesday appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale

PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

2.6 earthquake strikes coast of San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported Friday afternoon on the coast of San Mateo County, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened near the northernmost part of Pacifica. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. The depth of the earthquake is 5.3 km or approximately 3.3 miles, according […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Car catches fire in multi-vehicle collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A car caught on fire during a multi-vehicle collision in San Jose on Friday morning, according to the city’s fire department. The collision involved three vehicles at Steinbeck Drive and Santa Teresa Boulevard. One patient was taken to the hospital, and crews are assessing additional patients. KRON ON is streaming […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Oakland Zoo vets forced to euthanize sickly mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after he was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard had to be euthanized, zoo officials announced Friday.  The Oakland Zoo Twitter account made the sad announcement Friday morning. The mountain lion continued to decline despite veterinarians' best efforts. "Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the post read. "We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one."The big cat was battling for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo. Officials tweeted out a photo of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
oaklandside.org

They grew up in family homes in Oakland. Now, they can’t afford their own

For most Oakland residents, homeownership is an outlandish daydream. This year, after a decade of steady growth, average house prices in the city brushed up against a once-unfathomable $1 million. Neighborhoods long known for affordability have seen rapid turnover as wealthy buyers or investors scoop up much of what’s on the market.
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV) Over the weekend, California Highway Patrol reported a deadly accident nearFelton. CHP tells KION the driver was heading on Empire Grade, South of McGivern Wayat around three in the morning on Sunady when they veered off of the road wayand smashed into multiple trees. The vehicles was engulfed in flames. According to The post Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies appeared first on KION546.
FELTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy