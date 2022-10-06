HS Sports Notebook: MSIT hands Curtis its first loss in boys’ soccer; JV football circuit heats up

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022-23 NHL season has its first puck drop in the United States on Tuesday, October 11 featuring a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. It’s just one of two games going on, so all eyes will be on this game to see if the Rangers can respond after falling just short of a Stanley Cup Finals appearance. Both teams are projected to have strong seasons once again, which should make this opening game an electric one.

