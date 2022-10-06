HS Sports Notebook: MSIT hands Curtis its first loss in boys’ soccer; JV football circuit heats up

Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Queens affordable apartments available from $665 a month, gas heat includedBeth TorresQueens, NY
Stop-Work Orders, Subpoenas Issued to Two Contractors for Violations at Dunellen School Job SiteMorristown MinuteDunellen, NJ
Art Is Not A Crime! But Do NFT"S Really Live Up To The Hype!Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
HS boys’ soccer: Kenny Granowski’s goal-scoring explosion propels Sea over Kennedy Catholic
For Kenny Granowski, it must have felt like Groundhog Day. The senior, in fact, did his best rendition of the hit 1993 Bill Murray-film as he scored over and over again — five goals overall — and also added an assist to lead St. Joseph by-the-Sea to an 8-1 CHSAA A division victory over host Kennedy Catholic Saturday in Somers, N.Y.
HS football: Historic win for Moore as Mavericks stun Farrell, 30-27, in OT
From the opening minutes of the Monsignor Farrell-Moore Catholic CHSFL clash in Graniteville Sunday, it seemed inevitable that the contest would be won by the last team to have the ball. Sure enough, in what may prove to be the best game of the high school season, Moore pulled out the victory in overtime when Shane Delacy drilled a 36-yard field goal that gave the Mavericks a 30-27 victory.
HS football: Luna, Kay lead way as New Dorp wins battle of unbeaten teams vs. Truman
It was supposed to be a tight, PSAL A division showdown between two unbeaten teams. But, New Dorp’s offensive line had other ideas, dominating the visitors from the Bronx as the Central Cougars scored early and often in a 35-16 thrashing of Truman Friday night. Running back Anthony Luna...
HS football: Curtis receivers Mims, Daniels breeze by Midwood as Arfanis’ four TD passes lead the way
Let’s hope that’s not the case, or the Curtis Warriors may struggle to draw future opponents after torching Midwood’s secondary throughout Friday night’s PSAL A contest under the lights in St. George.
Saturday’s HS football roundup: Port Richmond rolls; St. Peter’s records first win; Tottenville and Petrides stay on skids
Port Richmond played stifling defense and got just enough offense to post a 22-0 PSAL A Conference victory over Brooklyn Tech Saturday at Curtis High School. The Raiders improved to 2-1 in the conference and 2-2 overall. They dropped their first two games, but have rebounded nicely.
First-timer wins Staten Island Half marathon; non-binary division crowns inaugural champion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Manhattan College runner Pelle Nogueira, an all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference cross country selection in 2020-21, won the Staten Island Half-Marathon yesterday in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 41 seconds. The New York Road Runners event, a final NYC Marathon tuneup for many, drew crowds...
Hawaiian punch: West Brighton’s Reilly Walsh shatters S.I. mark at the IRONMAN World Championship
Reilly Walsh had just finished the most challenging sporting event of his life and it was time to indulge. After months of extensive, hardcore training and following a strict regiment of nutrition in preparation of the IRONMAN World Championship, Walsh was ready to celebrate a superb finish with an elaborate post-event meal.
HS football: Susan Wagner falls to Canarsie in PSAL A tilt
After a 3-0 start to the season, Susan Wagner has hit a bit of a rough patch as the Falcons dropped their second straight game, a 44-0 loss to Canarsie in a PSAL A Conference game Friday night in Brooklyn. Head coach Arthur Newcombe’s troops fell to 0-2 in the...
Lightning vs. Rangers predictions, picks and odds for Tuesday, 10/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022-23 NHL season has its first puck drop in the United States on Tuesday, October 11 featuring a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. It’s just one of two games going on, so all eyes will be on this game to see if the Rangers can respond after falling just short of a Stanley Cup Finals appearance. Both teams are projected to have strong seasons once again, which should make this opening game an electric one.
‘He always believed in doing the right thing and helping those who needed help’: Curtis names its athletic complex after Island’s first Black HS football coach
Family and friends of the late Charles Williams, Staten Island’s first Black high school football coach, joined together in an intimate ceremony at Curtis HS on Friday night, where the school’s athletic complex was named in the former mentor’s honor. Williams, who died in 2020 at 88...
Yankees get a big break as Guardians lose key bullpen piece for ALDS
The Cleveland Guardians are a man down. The Athletic’s Zack Meisel reports “Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin has an upper back/shoulder muscle strain and will miss the rest of the season.”. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. MLB Trade Rumors Sandlin was a key cog in...
Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman dumped from ALDS roster after ‘he chose to be absent,’ says Cashman
NEW YORK — Former Yankees closer and highly paid lefty Aroldis Chapman was left off the playoff roster after manager Aaron Boone said he had an unacceptable excuse for not attending Friday’s workout at Yankee Stadium. We’re continuing to update this post.
The New York Mets won Saturday | How to get tickets for tonight’s (10-9-22) wild-card finale vs. the Padres
With their backs against the wall in the second game of the MLB National League’s best-of-three wild-card series vs. the San Diego Padres Saturday, Jacob de Grom and the Amazins pulled out a 7-3 triumph at Citi Field in Queens. That means the two teams will play again today...
This Rutgers loss to Nebraska in one word: Inexcusable | Politi’s 5 observations
Look, with the way this Rutgers offense was playing on Friday night, a one-point deficit might as well have been one million points. Nebraska was up, 14-13, and facing a third-and-11 with four minutes left. The Scarlet Knights needed more than the football. They needed an intervention. Still, they had...
Mets face pressure cooker in Wild Card Series finale: Win or see you in spring training | Klapisch
From the very first day of spring training, as his pitchers and catchers report for duty, a manager begins asking himself if a) his team is talented enough for October and b) if they have the stomach for a win-or-go-home scenario. One doesn’t always mean the other. History has taught us that skill is no guarantee of spine.
MLB playoffs: Yankees will play the Cleveland Guardians starting Tuesday in ALDS | How to get tickets
The Cleveland Guardians completed a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday in the best-of-three MLB Wild-Card series, winning, 1-0, in 15 innings. That means the New York Yankees will meet the Guardians in the American League Division Series. The best-of-five series starts on Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022) at Yankee...
What’s next for Mets after Wild Card Series loss: Yankees’ Aaron Judge? ‘Crazier things have happened’
Turn out the lights because the party is over. The New York Mets’ 2022 season came to an end on Sunday with a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series. As a result, the Padres will move on to...
Are Mets’ Buck Showalter, Billy Eppler in trouble after Wild Card Series loss?
Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler won’t be one-and-done with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Both Billy Eppler’s and Buck Showalter’s jobs are safe, according to a high-ranking Mets source. The team may still look to hire a president of baseball ops, but that is considered a long-term initiative that doesn’t necessarily need to be implemented this offseason.”
Yankees’ Aaron Judge won’t be Giants’ only big-ticket free-agent target, MLB insider says
The Triple Crown contender rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent following the World Series. The New York Yankees no doubt will open their wallet and try to sign the 30-year-old slugger, who’s coming off a walk season for the ages, slugging an American League record 62 home runs to go with an AL-best 131 RBI and career-high .311 batting average.
Mets beat Padres, 7-3, to force deciding Game 3
Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save the New York Mets’ season with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night. Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced...
