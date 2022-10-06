Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for youJennifer GeerChicago, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Related
Bears' Ihmir Smith-Marsette Explains What Happened on Costly Fumble Vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Bears Activate N'Keal Harry Off of IR, Adding WR for Justin Fields
Bears activate N'Keal Harry off of IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears wide receiver room got a boost on Monday. The team activated N’Keal Harry from injured reserve, making him available to play against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football this week. In July, Ryan Poles...
Justin Fields' Second Half Vs. Vikings Shows Bears Proof of Star Potential
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears had been waiting for the real Justin Fields to arrive. Head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff preached process and incremental progress during the rocky first four weeks that saw Fields sit last in the NFL in a host of passing categories. The much-discussed...
How Bears' Matt Eberflus Plans to Avoid First-Year Coach Thursday Night Trap
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus has been around the NFL for a long time. The Bears' rookie head coach has spent years collecting information and tactics for when he got his shot at the helm of an NFL franchise. That includes how to prepare a team for a short...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Bears' Mentality, Morale Keeps Them Charging Ahead in Second Half
How Bears' mentality, morale keeps them charging ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears dropped to 21-3 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, they could’ve quit. They could’ve started playing the blame game and looking for excuses to explain why they were getting embarrassed by a division rival. That’s what many other teams would’ve done.
The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury
The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
Bears Safety Eddie Jackson Alludes to Jaylon Johnson's Return
Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential...
Vildor, Jones PFF Grades Highlight Big Days Amidst the Bears Loss
Vildor, Jones PFF grades highlight career days originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears – while not recording a win on Sunday over the Vikings – took away plenty of individual and team wins from their performance on Sunday. To help contribute to that theme, the PFF...
RELATED PEOPLE
Matt Eberflus Changing Bears Practice to Kick Start Team in First Half
Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along
Bears Risers, Fallers After Tough Loss to Vikings in NFL Week 5
Bears risers, fallers after heartbreaking loss to Vikes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Halfway through through the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings, it looked like this column would be filled with 52 fallers (Josh Blackwell was going to get a pass for his solid special teams play). But the Bears proved once again that they’re a second half team, and provided one of the most exciting, if not ultimately disappointing, finishes in recent memory.
Tom Brady Makes Age Reference in 2022 World Cup Commercial
Tom Brady makes age reference in 2022 World Cup commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What do Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? Well, they’re both the epitome of success in their respective sports and keep dominating at a high level despite their ages. The good...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wittenmyer: Cubs Among Trendsetters in Openly Bilking Sports Fans
Wittenmyer: Cubs help create ugly new normal in pro sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jed Hoyer and Theo Epstein finally did it. More accurately, Tom Ricketts and Rob Manfred did it. Along with the McCaskeys and the NFL. And most owners in every major professional league in America.
Cubs Prospect Ed Howard ‘Doing Well' in Rehab From Hip Injury
Cubs' Ed Howard 'doing well' in rehab from hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jed Hoyer offered an encouraging update on Ed Howard as the 2020 Cubs first-round pick continues to rehab a serious left hip injury. “He's starting to move around well. He looks good,” Hoyer said...
Cubs Have Taken ‘First Steps' on Contract Extensions With Core
Cubs have taken ‘first steps’ on contract extensions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The wheels are in motion — at least in earnest — on contract extension talks between the Cubs and core players on their roster. “We’ve taken the first steps,” Cubs president Jed...
Why You Can Cross Carlos Rodón Off Cubs' Jed Hoyer's Free Agent List
Why you can cross Carlos Rodón off Hoyer's free agent list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. So much for Carlos Rodón becoming a Cub this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer wouldn’t talk specifically about free agent targets when he met the media Monday for his annual end-of-season press conference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk
WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off...
New Alternate Jerseys Revealed by Teams for 2022-23 NBA Season
New NBA jerseys revealed by teams for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBA uniforms are like the weather. If you don’t like them right now, wait a little while and they will change. Since Nike took over as the league’s official uniform designer in 2017, there...
NBA・
Tampa Bay Lightning Suspend Defenseman Ian Cole Pending Investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
Draymond Green Has ‘Work to Do' to Regain Warriors' Trust, Kevon Looney Says
Looney: Draymond has ‘work to do’ to regain team’s trust originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kevon Looney played the Warriors' preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday without his usual frontcourt partner Draymond Green, as the latter took time away from the team to recollect himself after his altercation with Jordan Poole.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0