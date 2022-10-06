ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

How Bears' Mentality, Morale Keeps Them Charging Ahead in Second Half

How Bears' mentality, morale keeps them charging ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears dropped to 21-3 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, they could’ve quit. They could’ve started playing the blame game and looking for excuses to explain why they were getting embarrassed by a division rival. That’s what many other teams would’ve done.
NBC Chicago

The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury

The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing...
NBC Chicago

Bears Safety Eddie Jackson Alludes to Jaylon Johnson's Return

Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential...
NBC Chicago

Matt Eberflus Changing Bears Practice to Kick Start Team in First Half

Eberflus changing Bears practice to kick start team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s only been five weeks, but the Bears have already developed a troubling trend of starting games slowly. Whether it’s pre-snap issues on offense, or getting run over on defense, it’s been rough for the team in the first half. They’re averaging only 7.8 points over the first two quarters (tied for 26th in the NFL), while surrendering 16 points (tied for 30th). In the second half, the offense still isn’t great, but it’s better, averaging 9.4 points (tied for 19th). The big improvement is on the defensive side, where the team has limited opponents to 5.2 points (fifth-best in the NFL).
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Tough Loss to Vikings in NFL Week 5

Bears risers, fallers after heartbreaking loss to Vikes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Halfway through through the Bears’ 29-22 loss to the Vikings, it looked like this column would be filled with 52 fallers (Josh Blackwell was going to get a pass for his solid special teams play). But the Bears proved once again that they’re a second half team, and provided one of the most exciting, if not ultimately disappointing, finishes in recent memory.
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady Makes Age Reference in 2022 World Cup Commercial

Tom Brady makes age reference in 2022 World Cup commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What do Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? Well, they’re both the epitome of success in their respective sports and keep dominating at a high level despite their ages. The good...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Javonte Green Turns Heads With Assertive, Electric Dunk

WATCH: Javonte Green turns heads with assertive dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls basketball is back. With that, the phrase inevitably becomes – Javonte Green dunks are back. They're already out in classic, emphatic Green style in the preseason. The third-year, 6-foot-4 swiss army knife showed off...
NBC Chicago

New Alternate Jerseys Revealed by Teams for 2022-23 NBA Season

New NBA jerseys revealed by teams for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBA uniforms are like the weather. If you don’t like them right now, wait a little while and they will change. Since Nike took over as the league’s official uniform designer in 2017, there...
NBC Chicago

Tampa Bay Lightning Suspend Defenseman Ian Cole Pending Investigation

The Tampa Bay Lightning suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending an investigation into allegations made on social media that he sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said Sunday night they were fully cooperating with the NHL on an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

