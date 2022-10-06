ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner Supports Kathy Hilton Despite The 818 Tequila Drama With Lisa Rinna

By Kay
 4 days ago
Kris Jenner is Team Kathy! Kathy Hilton , of course. After the endless drama over Kathy’s alleged meltdown in Aspen , Kris is giving Kathy some love on social media.

As reported by Page Six , Kris supported Kathy on her recently released Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion outfit. Kathy posted her all pink Oscar de la Renta look on Instagram , which she called “Barbiecore.” The Kardashians matriarch commented with 7 pink hearts.

Fans went wild in the comments with one user asking Kris , “Humor us. Team Kath or Team [Lisa] Rinna ?” Unfortunately for us, Kris didn’t respond. Which left users to speculate that the comment was meant to show that Kris’ friendship with Kathy is still strong, despite Rinna’s attempts to put them at odds.

When the RHOBH cast took a trip to Aspen , Rinna antagonized Kathy by insisting on ordering her “friend” Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. Right after Kathy pitched her own to the group. The Hilton family are investors in the Casa Del Sol tequila brand.

After the incident, Kathy vented her frustrations to Garcelle Beauvais , saying, “I cannot f–king believe what she just said.” She then added that’s she is “f–king pissed off.” Before storming out, Kathy went to sister Kyle Richards and told her, “I’m ready to just go home.” Kyle did nothing to stick up for her sister, as usual, leaving Kathy to leave on her own.

But things allegedly took a turn when the group went out to a club later that night. According to Kyle , Kathy was still fuming. And there were rumors going around that Kathy had it out with a club employee . Rinna took an agitated Kathy out of the club and home in a sprinter van. Which was Kathy’s biggest mistake – leaving with the least trustworthy cast member.

Once Rinna and Kathy were at Kyle’s vacation house, Rinna claimed that things got out of control . According to Rinna, and back up by zero camera footage, Kathy went on to say terrible things about Kyle and the rest of the cast. She also allegedly said she would take down the network.

Rinna later fanned the flames in a confessional, trying to draw a correlation between Kathy’s anger and supposed jealousy of the Kardashian family. “It makes me believe that my ordering the Kardashian-Jenner tequila is what set her off. Because Kathy is so f–king jealous of the Kardashians.”

It looks like the seeds Rinna was trying to plant didn’t work. Under Kris’ comment, one fan wrote, “Rinna is crying [right now].” Another called Rinna a “fool.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KRIS IS TEAM KATHY? WAS RINNA TRYING TO DRIVE A WEDGE BETWEEN THEM? DO YOU THINK KATHY IS JEALOUS OF THE KARDASHIANS?

[Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Glam App]

The post Kris Jenner Supports Kathy Hilton Despite The 818 Tequila Drama With Lisa Rinna appeared first on Reality Tea .

Community Policy