ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder-suicide call leads to discovery of 4 victims overall

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related.

Deputies responded to a private shooting range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, about 10:45 a.m., where they said a man was fatally shot by another man who then shot himself.

The investigation led to the discovery of the two female victims at separate locations in the nearby town of Clarence, Garcia said.

The victims' names and additional information were not immediately released.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving

A Metropolitan Police officer who hit a pedestrian while driving a marked car has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.PC Nadeem Patel, 27, was behind the wheel of a vehicle responding to an emergency incident on 9 June last year.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said he struck Shante Daniel-Folkes on Stockwell Road in Brixton. The 25-year-old woman died at the scene.PC Gary Thomson, 30, who was in a separate police vehicle responding to the same incident has been charged with dangerous driving.Both men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.A Scotland Yard spokesperson said the officers had been placed on restricted duties, adding: “The thoughts and sincerest condolences of the Metropolitan Police Service remain with her family and friends.”The number of deaths in road traffic accidents involving the police in England and Wales reached its highest level in four years in 2021/22.A report published by the IOPC last month said there were 39 deaths in 32 incidents, an increase of 14 deaths compared to the previous year.The majority occurred during police chases, rather than during the response to emergencies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Katie Piper’s acid attacker may have fled country two months ago as police hunt ‘face of pure evil’

Police hunting the man who threw acid over television presenter Katie Piper believe he may have left the country more than two months ago. Officers are searching for Stefan Sylvestre, 34, after he was recalled to jail for breaching his licence conditions, and say “inquiries undertaken so far indicate” he left the UK on 2 August.Scotland Yard, which was notified on 23 September that Sylvestre had been recalled, say he should not be approached. His last known address was in north London.Sylvestre attacked Ms Piper in Golders Green, north London, in 2008 on the order of her former boyfriend Daniel Lynch. At...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
97K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy