Showtime chief’s departure signals Paramount is moving forward on its plan to merge streaming services

Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
From Helaena's prophecy about Aemond to Rhaenyra's braided hair, see the best details from HBO's newest episode of the "Game of Thrones" prequel here.
Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad
The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A stomach-churning horror dud that overdosed on gore digs up a prime spot on Netflix
Even the most ardent of horror fans would admit there’s a fine line between utilizing gore to enhance a story, and simply throwing buckets off the stuff into every scene for the sake of cinematic shock tactics. Nobody involved in the making of 2008’s The Ruins seemed to pay much heed, though, because plot and character could have really used as much attention as the stomach-churning effects.
If you liked Netflix’s pulse-pounding thriller Lou, binge these 4 movies next
Netflix on September 23 debuted Lou, an action-thriller that put star Allison Janney in a role that couldn’t be more strikingly different from her celebrated turn as the indefatigable White House press secretary in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. In this new release from Netflix, there are no suits or speaker’s podium to be found — only the presence of a woman who boasts, with apologies to Liam Neeson, a very particular set of skills.
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
CNET
Hulu Review: Steady Stream of New and Classic TV for a Low Price
Update, Oct. 10, 2022: Hulu is raising prices for its standalone subscription and the Disney Bundle. Starting on Dec 8, the Disney Bundle will have four price tiers, starting at $10 for a plan that includes the ad-supported versions of Disney Plus and Hulu but excludes ESPN Plus. See Disney's press release for additional bundle details. The remainder of this review reflects the new $8 price for Hulu standalone subscriptions, which goes into effect on Oct. 10.
Motley Fool
Subscribers Are Finally Fed Up With Netflix's Price Hikes, Survey Suggests
A recent survey suggests Netflix could lose a huge chunk of its U.S. subscriber base. The news wasn't all bad, as the streaming platform is still tops among viewers. How Netflix handles the rollout of its upcoming ad-supported tier could be an important factor in its future success. You’re reading...
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
AdWeek
Tubi’s Fast Channel Now Features More Than 200 Sports, Entertainment and News Offerings
Tubi is officially expanding its FAST channel offering to include more than 200 live channels featuring live sports, entertainment, local and national news. In the past month, newly added channels include Lionsgate, FilmRise, and Cinedigm along with Scripps local news stations. This announcement comes on the heels of its recently announced exclusive FIFA World Cup Linear FAST Channel , which joins other popular channels including Gordon Ramsay, ION, The Masked Singer, VICE, TMZ, Game Show Central, Tubi Originals and more.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 6
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. No, the first James Bond movie released on Oct. 5, 1962, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights to all 25 Bond films. Bond makes an appearance on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list today, but not in one those films. The Prime Video original documentary The Sound of 007, which tracks the making and recording of several of the iconic Bond film themes, debuts at No. 6. Its inclusion knocks Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan off the top 10 for the first time. Tomorrow, we'll see how much Prime Video subscribers are into Korean dramas, as the supernatural series Bring It On, Ghost premieres today.
Comments / 0