Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana volleyball lets 2-1 lead slip away, loses 3-2 to Iowa

Indiana volleyball left Iowa City as a .500 team in disappointing fashion as it claimed two sets in Saturday’s match against Iowa but was unable to win a third set to complete the night. Without offensive help from senior middle blocker Kayley Rammelsberg and junior outside hitter Morgan Geddes,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football looks to fix mistakes ahead of No. 4 Michigan

On a two-game skid, Indiana football faces its biggest challenge yet, No. 4 Michigan. Ahead of their matchup Saturday, head coach Tom Allen discussed the Hoosiers’ keys to beating the Wolverines on homecoming weekend. It was a treacherous showing from the Hoosiers last Saturday against Nebraska, losing 35-21. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

INSTANT RECAP: Indiana outlasted by No. 4 Michigan during Homecoming, 31-10

Indiana football was unable to keep up with No. 4 Michigan on homecoming weekend, losing, 31-10 Michigan’s offense got started early; within the first three minutes, Wolverines junior running back Blake Corum got into the endzone for a touchdown. Indiana managed to answer after a ten-play drive ended in the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan kicked a 44-yardfield goal to take a 10-7 lead. The single touchdown was Indiana’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana defense plays well despite the loss of defensive leader Cam Jones

Entering its homecoming matchup with No. 4 Michigan, the Indiana defense faced a tough task of stopping junior running back Blake Corum and the rest of the Wolverine rushing attack. The big story before the game even started was the losses of senior linebacker Cam Jones and senior defensive back Jaylin Williams to injury.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Dr. Aaron Carroll promoted IU’s mental health initiative, spoke with students at First Thursdays event

In February 2022, Indiana University announced the university’s new Student Mental Health Initiative led by Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU’s Chief Health Officer. It consists of three taskforces: culture and climate, services and support, and policies and protocols. These taskforces consist of several recommendations and actions to improve students’ mental health across all of IU’s campuses in Indiana.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Family of Bloomington teen injured in May’s Greenhouse crash fundraising for medical costs

The family of a Bloomington teen who was injured in a crash Sept. 30 at May’s Greenhouse has created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Joey Henderson, 17, has had three surgeries and will undergo at least three more, according to the GoFundMe page. His mother and father are currently staying at the hospital and missing work to focus on Henderson. The family is asking for donations to help with Henderson’s medical bills and support them during their loss of income.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

‘Keep telling your stories’: IU celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

The Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs conducted an Indigenous Peoples’ Day Proclamation presentation Monday at the Sample Gates. Students, faculty and community members gathered to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day. Nicky Belle, First Nations Educational and Cultural Center director, began the presentation by discussing...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Rape reportedly occurred Sept. 25 at Briscoe Quad

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. A rape reportedly occurred Sept. 25 at Briscoe Quadrangle, according to Deputy Chief Shannon Bunger from the Indiana University Police Department. The report was delayed, meaning it was submitted days, weeks, months or years after the incident. IUPD received the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Oct. 5

The Bloomington Police Department responded to a report of a rape Oct. 5 at North College Avenue, according to the BPD daily summary log. The incident was reported by a 23-year-old woman, BPD Captain Ryan Pedigo said in an email. On Oct. 7, a detective spoke with an individual who had been in contact with the victim the night the incident took place, Pedigo said in an email.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

