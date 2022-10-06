The Mt. Pleasant Panthers almost shocked everyone at Evans Field last night and pulled off the upset over the Burlington Grayhounds on Homecoming night, but the Panthers were a fingertip away and lost 41-33. Burlington scored the first 19 points of the game, but the Panthers battled back forcing 3 takeaways in the 2nd quarter and scoring 20 points, off of rushing touchdowns by Payton Walker and Zerek Venghaus and a passing touchdown from Jacob Richtman to Carter Amos, his first of the season. Unfortunately, the Grayhounds responded by scoring two touchdowns in the second half. Payton Hagans, who had been out the last two weeks, scored a touchdown from 6-yards out with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Panther defense couldn’t get a stop and Burlington scored with 1:41 left in the game making it a 15-point game. However, the Panthers were not out yet as Richtman connected with Amos again for a 45-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 8. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Panthers and they marched the ball down the field and with less than 10 seconds on the clock had one more play left. Looking for the endzone to Wyatt Woodsmall, a Grayhound defender was able to get his hand in the passing lane and knock the ball away with 4.4 seconds to go, final 41-33. The Panthers move to 0-7 on the season and they will travel to play Clinton next Friday, October 14th, at 7:30 pm.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO