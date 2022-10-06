Read full article on original website
Dorothy Irene Rasan Menke
Dorothy Irene Rasan Menke, 97, of Tacoma, Washington, formerly of West Point, Iowa, passed away on May 13, 2022, in Tacoma, Washington. Dorothy Irene was born on May 10, 1925, in Hazelton, Pennsylvania. Dot was a women of generous spirit, an energetic worker, creative artist and musician, positive personality with...
Henry County Farm Owners & Operators Meeting
Mt Pleasant, Iowa – ISU Extension and Outreach – Henry County is hosting a Farm Owners and Operators Meeting at the Henry County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant (127 North Main Street) on Monday, December 5 from 8:00 am – 12:30pm. Breakfast will be served starting at 7:15 am.
Patricia Susan Oberman Darbyshire
Patricia Susan Oberman Darbyshire, age 81, of rural Yarmouth, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington. Born January 26, 1941, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Jack and Wilma Kepper Oberman. On December 14, 1962, in Yarmouth, she married Larry Darbyshire. She...
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
Paul E. Grossman
Paul E. Grossman, 97, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua. Born December 22, 1924, in Farmington, Iowa, the son of Charles E. and Ethel (Goody) Grossman. On December 2, 1945, he married Jeane Rohdy at the Sharon Presbyterian Church.
Sports, October 8th
The Mt. Pleasant Panthers almost shocked everyone at Evans Field last night and pulled off the upset over the Burlington Grayhounds on Homecoming night, but the Panthers were a fingertip away and lost 41-33. Burlington scored the first 19 points of the game, but the Panthers battled back forcing 3 takeaways in the 2nd quarter and scoring 20 points, off of rushing touchdowns by Payton Walker and Zerek Venghaus and a passing touchdown from Jacob Richtman to Carter Amos, his first of the season. Unfortunately, the Grayhounds responded by scoring two touchdowns in the second half. Payton Hagans, who had been out the last two weeks, scored a touchdown from 6-yards out with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Panther defense couldn’t get a stop and Burlington scored with 1:41 left in the game making it a 15-point game. However, the Panthers were not out yet as Richtman connected with Amos again for a 45-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 8. The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Panthers and they marched the ball down the field and with less than 10 seconds on the clock had one more play left. Looking for the endzone to Wyatt Woodsmall, a Grayhound defender was able to get his hand in the passing lane and knock the ball away with 4.4 seconds to go, final 41-33. The Panthers move to 0-7 on the season and they will travel to play Clinton next Friday, October 14th, at 7:30 pm.
