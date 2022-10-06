Read full article on original website
49ers-Panthers: Kyle Shanahan fears ACL injury for Emmanuel Moseley, provides other injury updates
The San Francisco 49ers fear a severe knee injury for Emmanuel Moseley. With the game well in hand late in the fourth quarter, the veteran cornerback went down with what appeared to be a leg injury. Moseley needed assistance from safety Talanoa Hufanga and a medical staff member to make his way to the sideline.
Why Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers aren’t taking the Panthers lightly
The Carolina Panthers have lost three of their first four games, including last weekend's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Next up for the Charlotte team—hosting the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers' record may persuade fans to look past them, but you better believe...
49ers-Panthers Injury Updates: Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Robbie Gould ruled out
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Niners entered the matchup without defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' seven inactive players in Week 5.
MRI confirms 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley suffered torn ACL vs. Panthers
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will undergo season-ending surgery after an MRI confirmed that he suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers feared their starting cornerback suffered an ACL injury but awaited the results from further tests to confirm...
Jimmie Ward to undergo surgery on broken hand, other 49ers injury updates from Kyle Shanahan
This morning, ESPN reported that an MRI revealed that Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. After the game, that's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said the San Francisco 49ers feared for their veteran starting cornerback. The 49ers coach confirmed the ESPN report during his...
49ers activate Jimmie Ward, place Colton McKivitz on IR, announce other roster moves ahead of Panthers game
The San Francisco 49ers have activated safety Jimmie Ward off the team's injured reserve list, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers announced the following additional roster moves:. OL Colton McKivitz placed on injured reserve. DT Akeem Spence promoted from the practice squad.
Recap: 49ers cruise to impressive 37-15 win over Panthers
Amid criticisms about their quality of play on offense through their first four games, the San Francisco 49ers put together their best offensive performance of the season on Sunday, racking up 397 total yards in a 37-15 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers. The offense was led by 253 passing yards...
13 observations from the 49ers win in Charlotte
Stop me if you've heard this before. A west coast team travels east for the first of two eastern time zone games. While playing in the first game, in a stadium with artificial turf, the team wins big but loses multiple players to injury, and now heads to West Virginia to nurse their wounds, as they prepare to play the next game.
Keys to victory: 49ers vs. Panthers
The 2-2 San Francisco 49ers are in the south to face the 1-3 Carolina Panthers. Both teams could easily be 4-0 if things went their way. The Panthers have an intense pass rush and are loaded with weapons on the offense. If the 49ers want to improve their record to 3-2, they must stick to these five keys to victory.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 5 win vs. Panthers
While at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff.
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo: We’ve got to find ways to get the ball in Jauan Jennings’ hands
Jauan Jennings only caught two passes for 45 yards, but the 25-year-old San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is proving to be a valuable offensive weapon for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Jennings bullied his way toward the end zone on a 32-yard reception to set up a San Francisco touchdown in the...
49ers-Panthers: RB Tevin Coleman proves ‘he still has it’ with big performance
Three weeks ago, no one would have expected running back Tevin Coleman to be making game-changing plays with the San Francisco 49ers this season. But that's exactly what he was able to do after getting the opportunity against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Coleman was without a team to start...
49ers Notebook: Offense was good but could be better; Fans show out; Mooney worth the money; George Kittle asks for turf consistency
Aside from a flurry of potentially costly injuries, Sunday was a good day for the San Francisco 49ers as they went to Charlotte and took care of business with a 37-15 win over the now 1-4 Carolina Panthers. It wasn't a perfect performance, but the 49ers put together what was...
Kyle Shanahan on why Nick Bosa was chosen to inspire 49ers teammates
Nick Bosa has been perfecting his pass-rushing skills since entering the NFL in 2019. The fourth-year defensive end leads the league with six sacks and 16 quarterback hits. In addition, Pro Football Focus has credited him with a league-leading 30 total pressures. Bosa has proven himself to be a game-wrecker...
