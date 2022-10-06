ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49erswebzone

49ers-Panthers Injury Updates: Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Robbie Gould ruled out

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Niners entered the matchup without defensive linemen Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee), running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' seven inactive players in Week 5.
49erswebzone

13 observations from the 49ers win in Charlotte

Stop me if you've heard this before. A west coast team travels east for the first of two eastern time zone games. While playing in the first game, in a stadium with artificial turf, the team wins big but loses multiple players to injury, and now heads to West Virginia to nurse their wounds, as they prepare to play the next game.
49erswebzone

Keys to victory: 49ers vs. Panthers

The 2-2 San Francisco 49ers are in the south to face the 1-3 Carolina Panthers. Both teams could easily be 4-0 if things went their way. The Panthers have an intense pass rush and are loaded with weapons on the offense. If the 49ers want to improve their record to 3-2, they must stick to these five keys to victory.
