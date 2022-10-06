Read full article on original website
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., has confirmed that the student responsible for a racist homecoming proposal that sent shockwaves through the community is no longer a student at the school.The school pushed back against online rumors that said the student was only suspended for one day and was still allowed to participate in athletics. Officials say the administration took action immediately, but can't release more details, citing privacy concerns."The Trinity administration took action within a matter of hours of receiving an internal report of this image," Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibeault, said in a statement. "Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School."The school said Friday that it received threats of violence following the proposal.All athletic events are postponed this weekend.
