State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces extension of the College Access Tax Credit program
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced that Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2880 (AB 2880), authored by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland), into law, which will extend the sunset date of the College Access Tax Credit Fund program by five years. The program is administered by the California Educational Facilities Authority (CEFA), chaired by Treasurer Ma.
Property Tax Postponement Program for low income seniors and the disabled application period is now open and closes on February 10, 2023
The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The program does not allow for...
