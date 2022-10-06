Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
High inflation, higher interest rates increase credit card debt in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — High inflation, coupled with historic interest rate hikes, have some New Hampshire residents relying on credit cards to get by. According to Wallet Hub, the average New Hampshire household has more than $8,400 in credit card debt. With winter on the way, Granite Staters will be...
Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
Ready to Fill Up? These Are the Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
When I began writing this article, it was currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, at 6:30 am on Monday, October 3r, it was 33 degrees in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many Mainers are now thinking...
WCVB
Fall foliage brings huge turnout, heavy traffic to northern New Hampshire
LINCOLN, N.H. — People from around the world visited New Hampshire to see peak fall foliage during the long weekend. Officials said the mix of hikers and leaf peepers brought a huge turnout and heavy traffic as foliage up north peaks in some areas. Trailhead steward Alex Nedzel said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Shotgun season for turkey underway in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Monday marks the start of New Hampshire's seven-day fall shotgun season for turkey. Shooting hours for the fall season begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset each day. A New Hampshire hunting license and a turkey permit allow for the...
WMUR.com
Drivers warned about moose collision risk in New Hampshire after 72 moose were killed by cars in 2021
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding drivers to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because the moose are loose this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in New Hampshire. To avoid a moose collision, officials said drivers...
PETS・
WMUR.com
Brilliant New Hampshire fall foliage attracts crowds over holiday weekend
LINCOLN, N.H. — It was a busy weekend in the White Mountains, with visitors from around the world seeing all the colors that fall in New Hampshire has to offer. All those tourists meant a lot of traffic, but by Monday, most of it was heading south as people headed home from the holiday weekend.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds drivers to brake for moose
CONCORD, N.H. — If you're planning on driving this holiday weekend, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding leaf peepers and residents to be extra cautious while admiring the foliage because moose are active this time of year. In 2021, 72 moose were killed by vehicles in...
RELATED PEOPLE
How long will you go without turning on the heat?
Weymouth - The pressure is mounting to turn on the heat. Most New Englanders have a general rule of thumb on when it is the right time. No matter when you do, it is going to be more expensive to heat according to the state. Hearty New Englanders take a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Fish and Game issues safety reminders for hikers for fall, winter months
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures get chillier, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are reminding folks to practice personal safety while exploring the Granite State. Officials said hikers should never rely on anything with a battery except a flashlight, and they should always bring extra batteries. Hikers are urged...
CBS News
Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eastern Progress
Cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VTDigger
It's time for second homes to become first homes
Homeownership is the cornerstone of democracy in this country. No one should have to rent simply because they were born in the wrong decade. It is past time to act to make sure all Vermont families have a fair chance to become homeowners. Homes are not an investment, they are...
Snow hurricane: Mass. once got 30 inches of snow in early October
On Oct. 10, 1804, a “snow hurricane” hit Massachusetts and killed 13 people, according to the National Weather Service. “What was thought to be a hurricane hit southern New England,” the weather service tweeted. “Unseasonably cold air wrapped into the storm and brought heavy snow inland!”
Ways to save money on heating bills
The ongoing war in Ukraine, among other factors, is expected to cause a dramatic increase in utility costs this winter. Whether you heat with oil, gas, or electric, people will likely have to pay more as the colder months roll in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Volume of applications for affordable housing funding in New Hampshire delays program
CONCORD, N.H. — Significant delays are holding up federal dollars as New Hampshire continues to sort through applications for the $100 million InvestNH housing fund. The Governor's Office for Relief and Recovery is a week overdue announcing its first grants from the program. Demand for housing in New Hampshire...
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
WMUR.com
Video: Frosty overnight for some, but warming this week in New Hampshire
After some showers pass by Monday evening, we clear fast and the temperatures will drop fast, too, overnight. After a chilly start Tuesday we'll have a wonderful October day with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look mild with highs near 70 then rain moves through. Could be some downpours overnight into Friday morning. Clearing out Friday then Saturday looks like another October beauty.
laconiadailysun.com
New construction in the Lakes Region is impressive
For new construction sales in New Hampshire's Lakes Region, 2022 has shown very impressive results. When you travel around the region, all of the towns around the lake are dotted with new homes under construction or completed and plenty of remodeling projects. Contractors are in short supply as the demand for new construction has increased due to the number of families wanting to live in our beautiful region. The majority of construction, unfortunately, has been in the upper segment of the market, fueled by soaring land costs and increased construction costs due to continued rising inflation. It's hard to find a newly constructed home priced under $450,000. The size and quality of the new lakeside homes can be seen in so many areas with lots of new building techniques, modern architectural designs and unsurpassed features.
Comments / 3