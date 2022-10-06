Read full article on original website
Lewis Cine Heads Back to Minnesota on Saturday
This weekend, Lewis Cine is officially traveling back home to Minnesota after suffering a gruesome compound fracture in his leg last Sunday in London. Since the injury occurred against the Saints, Cine has had a pair of surgeries over the course of the week in order to repair the fracture.
Justin Jefferson Continues to Set Historic Pace
During Sunday’s performance, Justin Jefferson set a few very notable marks for his young career, and he continues to establish a truly historic pace for his young career. He became the Vikings franchise leader for most receptions in a player’s first three seasons, set a career-high with 12 catches in the game, and became the fourth Viking to record 10+ receptions in back-to-back games, per Stathead. (Cris Carter, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen).
Questions Answered: Booth’s Injury, Waiting on Reagor, a Playoff Path
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 8th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Questions Answered: Jaylen Twyman’s New Team, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Reagor’s Production
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Justin Jefferson Sets Career High for Receptions
Once again, Justin Jefferson showed fans just how special he is throughout the Minnesota Vikings win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The star third-year receiver was all over the field as Jefferson set a career high for receptions by catching 12 passes from Kirk Cousins on the day. 10...
Eight Thoughts Following Minnesota’s Week 5 Victory
Minnesota’s Week 5 victory over the division rival Chicago Bears certainly gives Vikings fans a lot of reasons to be optimistic. A 4-1 record is excellent, an indicator that this team has taken a significant step forward under Kevin O’Connell’s leadership. Be that as it may, is...
Booth Out Again, Pair of Vikings Rookies Activated for First Time
For the fourth consecutive game, rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. will not play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The 2022 second-round pick has been dealing with a quad issue ever since the season opener against the Green Bay Packers and has played two total snaps this season. Fellow rookie and wide receiver Jalen Nailor ended up on the inactive list as well after making his first career reception in Week 4.
The View from VT: Back on Track, Run Defense 101, & Winning the Trenches
Vikings Territory works in partnership with Purple PTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look of five of their articles from the past week. Will Dalvin Cook Get Back on Track Against...
Kirk Cousins Sets Vikings Passing Record in First Half vs. Bears
Well, the Minnesota Vikings offense sure got off to a simmering start in the first half against the Chicago Bears. In Minnesota’s first three drives of the game, they jumped out to a 21-3 lead over the Bears. Dalvin Cook scored twice on the ground, but along the way, Kirk Cousins set a Vikings passing record.
The NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Emerge as Sole Leaders
Following the action in Week 5, the NFC North has one team atop the division for the first time this season. In a truly surprising turn of events this early in the season, that team is the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings, who defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Here’s how all the action across the NFC North went on Sunday morning and afternoon.
The Vikings’ Depth Chart for Their Week 5 Bears Game
Division games are tricky. Even still, this one ought to be a win. The Vikings have the chance to get to 4-1 and 3-0 in the NFC North with a win over the rebuilding Chicago Bears. Kevin O’Connell will be looking to ensure his side plays up to its potential.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
We Finally Saw a Great Vikings Offense
Over the first four weeks, there were small glimpses of what Kevin O’Connell promised to bring to this Vikings offense. We saw a fun first half against the Green Bay Packers, but then, they started playing conservative football in the second half with a big lead. Week 2 against Philly, nothing could go their way. Then in Weeks 3 and 4, it took some heroics from Kirk Cousins to get the job done after shaky starts.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Bears in Week 5
This is Episode 138 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of the Vikings win over the Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Kirk Cousins, Greg Joseph, and the feasibility of winning the NFC North are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
The 2022 Vikings Draft Class Can’t Catch a Break
Every year, NFL teams bring in rookies onto their roster, and excitement rises to see the future of the franchise get their first chances to step onto the field. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans, that has not been the case for much of their draft class. Other than Ed Ingram, there hasn’t been a rookie to make a real impact on this team yet, and it doesn’t help that the 2022 Vikings draft class can’t seem to catch a break in terms of injury luck.
The Vikings Need to Respect the Bears
It’d be easy to overlook the Bears. Minnesota is coming off a great win in Week 4, one that put them at 3-1 for the year. Many Vikings fans have been (prematurely) pencilling in their favorite team for a 4-1 record since Chicago is next on the schedule. That’s a misguided thing to do. The Vikings need to respect the Bears.
Vikings Get Shutout in PFF “Early NFL All-Pro Team”
PFF has put together a piece to consider who has been performing excellently after 4 games. The analytics site refers to it as the “Early NFL All-Pro Team,” and the Vikings don’t have any players included. First, though, a bit of an explanation of their rationale for...
This “Vikings Rumor” Is More than Meets the Eye
Like any diligent football fan / rumormonger would, I sat down at my computer yesterday and typed “Vikings Rumors” into my search bar. The number one result? A headline sourced to Purple PTSD’s sister site, Vikings Territory, headlined “NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’”.
