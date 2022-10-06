ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Cine Heads Back to Minnesota on Saturday

This weekend, Lewis Cine is officially traveling back home to Minnesota after suffering a gruesome compound fracture in his leg last Sunday in London. Since the injury occurred against the Saints, Cine has had a pair of surgeries over the course of the week in order to repair the fracture.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson Continues to Set Historic Pace

During Sunday’s performance, Justin Jefferson set a few very notable marks for his young career, and he continues to establish a truly historic pace for his young career. He became the Vikings franchise leader for most receptions in a player’s first three seasons, set a career-high with 12 catches in the game, and became the fourth Viking to record 10+ receptions in back-to-back games, per Stathead. (Cris Carter, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Jaylen Twyman’s New Team, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Reagor’s Production

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson Sets Career High for Receptions

Once again, Justin Jefferson showed fans just how special he is throughout the Minnesota Vikings win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The star third-year receiver was all over the field as Jefferson set a career high for receptions by catching 12 passes from Kirk Cousins on the day. 10...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Booth Out Again, Pair of Vikings Rookies Activated for First Time

For the fourth consecutive game, rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. will not play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The 2022 second-round pick has been dealing with a quad issue ever since the season opener against the Green Bay Packers and has played two total snaps this season. Fellow rookie and wide receiver Jalen Nailor ended up on the inactive list as well after making his first career reception in Week 4.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

We Finally Saw a Great Vikings Offense

Over the first four weeks, there were small glimpses of what Kevin O’Connell promised to bring to this Vikings offense. We saw a fun first half against the Green Bay Packers, but then, they started playing conservative football in the second half with a big lead. Week 2 against Philly, nothing could go their way. Then in Weeks 3 and 4, it took some heroics from Kirk Cousins to get the job done after shaky starts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Reaction to Vikings Win over Bears in Week 5

This is Episode 138 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of the Vikings win over the Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Kirk Cousins, Greg Joseph, and the feasibility of winning the NFC North are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The 2022 Vikings Draft Class Can’t Catch a Break

Every year, NFL teams bring in rookies onto their roster, and excitement rises to see the future of the franchise get their first chances to step onto the field. Unfortunately for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans, that has not been the case for much of their draft class. Other than Ed Ingram, there hasn’t been a rookie to make a real impact on this team yet, and it doesn’t help that the 2022 Vikings draft class can’t seem to catch a break in terms of injury luck.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Need to Respect the Bears

It’d be easy to overlook the Bears. Minnesota is coming off a great win in Week 4, one that put them at 3-1 for the year. Many Vikings fans have been (prematurely) pencilling in their favorite team for a 4-1 record since Chicago is next on the schedule. That’s a misguided thing to do. The Vikings need to respect the Bears.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
