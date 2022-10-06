Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department says a man is now in custody in connection to the death of David Lunn. On October 6th, around 9 p.m., police were called about a man shot outside a home on Cedar Street. The man died on the scene and was...
Women in south Charlotte neighborhood say man has been stalking them
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte community is on edge after several women say a man has been stalking them. The women say they’ve been approached in Madison Park, which is along Park and Woodlawn roads. They said the community needs protection from Ryan Knight. The district attorney says...
Wanted: Woman, man accused of stealing Kia SUV in Hildebran, deputies say
Bridget Bessette, 25, and Dustin Brewton, 33, are being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
5 found shot to death in South Carolina home
Several people are reportedly dead in an Inman home, and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
WBTV
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
Juvenile suspect in custody after shooting at Concord Hardee’s, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a domestic-related shooting Monday night at the Hardee’s on Church Street in Concord, police said. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is stable, officials said. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where Hardee’s was...
WATCH: Lancaster Co. deputies search for woman accused of slamming car into Food Lion
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County deputies are looking for a woman who they said drove right into a local Food Lion Sunday. Channel 9′s Tina Terry could see the damage the car did to the entrance of the grocery store on Airport Road. She said the door is boarded up and needs repairs.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him. Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical...
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
Man shot to death at Concord bus stop: Police
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident near Cuthbertson HS
WAXHAW, N.C. — A man is in custody following a road rage incident near a Union County high school. Just after 10 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to Cuthbertson High School following a report of road rage on Cuthbertson Road. During the incident, investigators say the suspect brandished a firearm at another driver and then turned into the parking lot of Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
NC man accused of killing woman, son in Fort Mill remains in jail
“Him and his blue pick-up truck go up and down the street every once in a while,” Alexander Schlekewy said, one of Bumgardner’s neighbors.
16-year-old charged after gun found in car at high school, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old Burns High School student is facing charges Friday after a gun was found on campus, the Cleveland County sheriff said. Another student reported the gun to authorities. The accused teen consented to a search of their car where a pistol was discovered. The...
North Carolina man charged with murder in Fort Mill double homicide: YCSO
Paul Bumgardner, 45, was apprehended just before 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 6 at a home; he is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.
WBTV
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Police roped off a Kia Soul parked in the drive-thru Sunday at a south Charlotte McDonald’s during a shooting investigation near Starbrook Drive and South Boulevard. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson was at the scene around 5:30 p.m. and could see the entrances to the McDonald’s...
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
CMPD investigates death investigation in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death investigation in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Tuckaseegee Road near Queen City Drive. At the scene, a Channel 9 crew saw several CMPD patrol vehicles near a motel. Police initially said it was a death investigation but...
