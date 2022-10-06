WAXHAW, N.C. — A man is in custody following a road rage incident near a Union County high school. Just after 10 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to Cuthbertson High School following a report of road rage on Cuthbertson Road. During the incident, investigators say the suspect brandished a firearm at another driver and then turned into the parking lot of Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.

