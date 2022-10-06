ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Lancaster Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department says a man is now in custody in connection to the death of David Lunn. On October 6th, around 9 p.m., police were called about a man shot outside a home on Cedar Street. The man died on the scene and was...
Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him. Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical...
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
Armed Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident near Cuthbertson HS

WAXHAW, N.C. — A man is in custody following a road rage incident near a Union County high school. Just after 10 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to Cuthbertson High School following a report of road rage on Cuthbertson Road. During the incident, investigators say the suspect brandished a firearm at another driver and then turned into the parking lot of Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CMPD investigates death investigation in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a death investigation in west Charlotte Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to Tuckaseegee Road near Queen City Drive. At the scene, a Channel 9 crew saw several CMPD patrol vehicles near a motel. Police initially said it was a death investigation but...
