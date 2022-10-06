Read full article on original website
‘A strong diverse show’: 40th annual Artoberfest winners are announced
Mooresville Arts is hosting its 40th Anniversary Artoberfest Judged Show & Competition. Fifty-three artists submitted a total of 137 entries in the show featuring a wide range of media. Works include paintings, drawings, clay, glass, mixed media, wood, mosaics and bas-relief. The Artoberfest exhibit will be on display at Mooresville...
Sixth annual Troutman Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3
The Troutman Christmas Parade will again feature floats, music and, of course, Santa Claus. And the parade is again providing the backdrop for making sure children in the area will get toys for Christmas. The parade, which will be Dec. 3, will collect toys for the Marine Corps’ Toys for...
Two Statesville men celebrate 'double 90' birthday
Two families and many friends came together this past Labor Day week end to celebrate a “double 90” birthday. Richard Rowland turned 90 on Aug. 19, and WT Darnell turned 90 on July 6. The celebration was held at Harmony Community Center to accommodate the fun and crowd, and included many traveling from other states, a gospel singing and lots of pictures.
Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull
High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
Jennings Park planning meeting set for Tuesday
As the Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department begins to look toward building a playground at Jennings Park, it wants to make sure everyone can be in on the fun. “One thing we wanted to focus on is there’s not really an inclusive playground in the area. Most of the playgrounds in the area are mulch surfacing and things like that so while they may have a sidewalk to get there, which makes them accessible, it’s not necessarily inclusive because it makes it harder for people to get around,” Jen Winters said. She is the interim parks and recreation director. “It doesn’t even have to be a physical difference, it could be cognitive, so there are different stations where people can interact and be involved and elements like that.”
Nurse practitioner joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
Learn about Fifth Street’s services in Iredell County
Fifth Street Ministries, while located in Statesville serves all of Iredell County, which is one message they want to share during a Meet and Greet No Ask Event to be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Par Blu, 152 N. Main St., Mooresville. This event, noted Amy Freeze, director...
Rehabilitation Services Statesville open
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced the expansion of its Rehabilitation Services Department. The new location, Rehabilitation Services Statesville, is now open at 1424 Fern Creek Drive, Suite B. The team will consist of Jennifer Varnum, PT, DPT, certified DN; assistant director of Rehabilitation Services Leslie Tron, MBA; Jill...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for October 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
We need to honor Statesville's Doris Betts
Today, let me tell you about a sometimes-overlooked local writer. Born on a farm a few miles out from Statesville on June 4, 1932, Doris June Waugh was the daughter and only child of William E. and Mary Ellen Freeze Waugh, who were textile mill workers. The Waughs later moved to town and lived at 233 Kelly St.
Out of Our Past
Obituary for Spencer William Boger, 79: “He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy from December 1941 to October 1945. On Nov. 30, 1945, he married Olga Luella Smith Boger. He was a retired carpenter in the construction industry.” (10/10) Mooresville 29,...
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Adoption fees for dogs are currently waived. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
Statesville Fire Department announces promotions
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to Captain, and Firefighter Tanner Goodin to lieutenant. The promotional process was conducted by the department and a group of accessors from surrounding agencies. The goal of the process is to provide...
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Adults brawl at youth football game, man hit with hammer taken to a hospital, Winston-Salem police say
Several adults were injured Saturday morning in a fight during a youth football game at Glenn High School in Winston-Salem, authorities said. No arrests have been made. A man sustained a head injury after he was hit with a hammer, Winston-Salem police said. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Wear purple to show support for victims of domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is a time for people and organizations to work together on issues involving domestic violence and to work toward its prevention. The first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was in October of 1987. I was a freshman at Carolina in October of 1987, and...
