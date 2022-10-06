ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NH

CBS News

Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WEARE, NH
mynbc5.com

Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WATERBURY, VT
Seacoast Current

Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
WOLFEBORO, NH
mynbc5.com

Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors

Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
VERMONT STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington

LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
LACONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after crashing box truck in Middlebury, fleeing scene

WATERBURY — A 42-year-old man from Hinesburg was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Waterbury on Friday. Authorities were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been...
WATERBURY, VT
WMUR.com

Video: Frosty overnight for some, but warming this week in New Hampshire

After some showers pass by Monday evening, we clear fast and the temperatures will drop fast, too, overnight. After a chilly start Tuesday we'll have a wonderful October day with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look mild with highs near 70 then rain moves through. Could be some downpours overnight into Friday morning. Clearing out Friday then Saturday looks like another October beauty.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
mynbc5.com

Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction

HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Tractor trailer rollover shut down I-91 in New Hampshire

GRANTHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A tractor trailer rollover on I-89 North in Grantham, New Hampshire shut down the road Wednesday for several hours while crews unloaded the cargo and removed the truck. Police say around 4:42 p.m. they found the truck on its side in the median and significant damage...
GRANTHAM, NH
WCAX

Snowmaking underway at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
KILLINGTON, VT

