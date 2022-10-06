Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
Teen Dies After Falling From Cliff While Climbing in New Hampshire Without Gear
According to WGME 13, one person is dead after falling from a cliff he was climbing near the Everett Dam in Weare, New Hampshire on Sunday. The article goes on to say that an unidentified 18-year-old was hiking and climbing with friends near the Everett Dam on Sunday when they decided to climb a cliff that was not part of the areas 'designated climbing area'.
WMUR.com
Man killed in fall while hiking in Weare identified as 18-year-old Nashua South graduate
WEARE, N.H. — Police have released the identity of a man who died in a fall Sunday while rock climbing. Officials said Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, 18, of Nashua, died in a fall near the Everett Dam in Weare. Weare police said they got a call at about 3:15 p.m. that...
WMUR.com
Brilliant New Hampshire fall foliage attracts crowds over holiday weekend
LINCOLN, N.H. — It was a busy weekend in the White Mountains, with visitors from around the world seeing all the colors that fall in New Hampshire has to offer. All those tourists meant a lot of traffic, but by Monday, most of it was heading south as people headed home from the holiday weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him
Claremont City Councilors said they are optimistic and excited about their choice of a new top administrator in Octavian “Yoshi” Manale, though they have also fielded a number of questions from residents about their selection. Read the story on VTDigger here: Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him.
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
laconiadailysun.com
Two teen girls reported missing after leaving Winni Regional High on Thursday
TILTON — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw, both 16 and students at Winnisquam Regional High School, are missing. The two were last seen Thursday leaving school at 1 p.m. Melissa Paquette, Haelie's mother, shared a description of the pair in a Facebook post over the weekend.
mynbc5.com
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
WMUR.com
Boy recognized after saving girl from near-drowning at New Hampton campground
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton officials celebrated a 12-year-old boy after he saved an 8-year-old girl from almost drowning in September at a New Hampton campground pool. Dennis Dantas was at the Adventure Ground Camping Resort pool Sept. 3 when he said he noticed a young girl underwater.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Light the Night effort reaches the top of Mount Washington
LACONIA — A growing number of residents and businesses have taken to shining red lights from their buildings during the first week of October. The display is known as Light the Night, a nationwide display to honor fallen firefighters. Gayle Miller brought the ceremony to the city four years...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after crashing box truck in Middlebury, fleeing scene
WATERBURY — A 42-year-old man from Hinesburg was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Waterbury on Friday. Authorities were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been...
Vermonter flees cops, possessed drugs, police say
A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday. Brent Poczobut, 36, of Rutland faces several charges after police said he ran from them and impeded their attempts to arrest him.
WMUR.com
Video: Frosty overnight for some, but warming this week in New Hampshire
After some showers pass by Monday evening, we clear fast and the temperatures will drop fast, too, overnight. After a chilly start Tuesday we'll have a wonderful October day with seasonable temperatures and sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday look mild with highs near 70 then rain moves through. Could be some downpours overnight into Friday morning. Clearing out Friday then Saturday looks like another October beauty.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
WCAX
Mystery solved? Missing man’s truck found at bottom of river
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing person case dating back 16 years may finally have been solved. A team of divers on Wednesday discovered the missing man’s truck at the bottom of the Winooski River. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared in 2006 after leaving a party in Waitsfield....
WCAX
Tractor trailer rollover shut down I-91 in New Hampshire
GRANTHAM, N.H. (WCAX) - A tractor trailer rollover on I-89 North in Grantham, New Hampshire shut down the road Wednesday for several hours while crews unloaded the cargo and removed the truck. Police say around 4:42 p.m. they found the truck on its side in the median and significant damage...
WCAX
Snowmaking underway at Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
Comments / 11