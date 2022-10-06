ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

wrganews.com

Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting

At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
ROME, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 10

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Joshua Britt was arrested for Possession of Heroin for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop. 22-013920- 4145 Ringgold Road- Narcotics- During the above listed traffic stop Megan Jackson was issued a misdemeanor citation for Simple...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wrganews.com

Calhoun Police Investigate Fatal Wreck involving Motorcycle

According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
CALHOUN, GA
WTVC

Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wbhfradio.org

Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line

On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
walkercountyga.gov

Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet

LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, body found on roadway

From the Cleveland Daily Banner: The body of a North Carolina man found on Waterlevel Highway/APD-40 in Bradley County early Wednesday morning Oct. 5, was identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP’s preliminary report, Timothy Golden, 64, of Murphy, North Carolina, was found deceased on the roadway...
MURPHY, NC
WTVC

New exit ramp prompts traffic shift in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a traffic a shift in Hamilton County. As part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at Exit 178 on I-24 East. As part of this...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
DALTON, GA

