WTVCFOX
Hit & run: Bicyclist struck near UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday; Driver sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorist struck a bicyclist near the UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday night, and police have not located a suspect. A Chattanooga Police spokeswoman says the incident happened late Sunday at the 500 block of McCallie Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby...
WTVCFOX
Man charged with shooting brother in Chattanooga, dumping him at local hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces charges in Chattanooga after police say he shot his brother. The incident happened in early September. Police were only able to make an arrest after the victim became conscious to tell investigators what happened. A police report we obtained says just after midnight...
wrganews.com
Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting
At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 10
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Joshua Britt was arrested for Possession of Heroin for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop. 22-013920- 4145 Ringgold Road- Narcotics- During the above listed traffic stop Megan Jackson was issued a misdemeanor citation for Simple...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police Investigate Fatal Wreck involving Motorcycle
According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
WTVC
Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WAFF
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth
Attorneys for Casey White file motion to withdraw request to move to Cullman jail. Casey White's defense team wants to withdraw their request to move him from a maximum security prison to the Cullman County Jail. Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WTVC
2 campers hurt after gas leak leads to fire in Murray County Monday morning
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Two campers were rushed to the hospital after a fire connected to a portable propane gas stove caught fire, according to Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport. Sheriff Davenport says the incident happened Monday morning on Highway 411. The two campers apparently weren't aware that there...
mymix1041.com
Minor arrested, found with notebook of “concerning entries” related to Meigs County High School
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating after a minor was arrested and found to have a notebook containing “concerning entries” about Meigs County High School. Officials said the juvenile had been arrested off school property, outside of school hours, and was later found...
WTVC
Rossville man charged with setting fire to own home Thursday morning
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A Rossville homeowner faces charges after investigators say he deliberately set his own home on fire during a dispute with other people who lived there. The fire happened Thursday morning at about 9:30 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Ellis Drive. Rossville Police...
WTVCFOX
Man shot several times in Chattanooga Tuesday after dispute turned violent, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot multiple times in Chattanooga Tuesday night after a dispute turned violent, the Chattanooga Police Department says. The shooting happened on the 700 block of East 48th Street:. CPD says they were told about a dispute between two people that turned violent. CPD...
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
chattanoogapulse.com
Construction Of New Alignment Prompts Traffic Shift On Apison Pike in Hamilton County
As part of the reconstruction of Apison Pike from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift a portion of existing Apison Pike to new alignment to construct the remaining proposed portions of Apison Pike. Drivers heading East on Apison Pike:. Turn left...
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
WTVCFOX
Experts urge caution for Chattanooga as dry spell sparks concerns over fires
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A massive Gatlinburg fire has killed one and left multiple businesses completely damaged. Now, Chattanooga and eastern parts of Tennessee are experiencing a dry spell and experts are urging caution about the increased potential for fires. Sunday morning a Gatlinburg business block was struck by...
walkercountyga.gov
Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet
LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
mymix1041.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, body found on roadway
From the Cleveland Daily Banner: The body of a North Carolina man found on Waterlevel Highway/APD-40 in Bradley County early Wednesday morning Oct. 5, was identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. According to the THP’s preliminary report, Timothy Golden, 64, of Murphy, North Carolina, was found deceased on the roadway...
WTVC
New exit ramp prompts traffic shift in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a traffic a shift in Hamilton County. As part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at Exit 178 on I-24 East. As part of this...
WDEF
Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
