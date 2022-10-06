ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head Park, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Department struggles as burnt-out cops quit, with some heading to burbs

CHICAGO (CBS) - Amy Hurley wanted nothing more than to be a police officer growing up. She was the first member of her family to become a cop, joining the Chicago Police Department when she turned 25."This is what I wanted to do. I knew it from a very young age, and I loved it," she said."I loved working in the community and being around people and helping and making a difference – as cliché as that sounds," she said, "but I really did. I enjoyed it."Hurley even tattooed her star number on her arm, and planned on retiring at 55...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
County
Cook County, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Indian Head Park, IL
Daily Mail

Outcry as thousands of prisoners are set to be RELEASED from jail when Illinois becomes first state to introduce no cash bail in January: State attorneys desperately sue Gov Pritzker amid fears already spiraling crime will soar

Thousands of prisoners are set to be released across Illinois as it becomes the first state to completely do away with cash bail under a new law that goes into effect in January. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) completely abolishes the cash bail system, which critics...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
chicagocrusader.com

Mayor’s budget to include over $200M for the homeless

Chicago’s homeless population will receive $214 million in housing assistance under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed $16 billion budget. Lightfoot said the funds will go toward various programs, including $25 million for gender-based violence, $20 million in rental subsidies and $30 million in converting hotels into affordable housing developments.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Us Capitol#Fbi#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Brazilian#Indian
CBS Chicago

Chinatown residents call for crackdown on crime in the neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago are demanding the city get tough on crime. Several neighborhood organizations staged a protest Saturday, saying they no longer feel safe. Just this week four people were robbed at gunpoint on Wentworth Avenue. A day earlier a man shot a burglar who broke into his home. The protesters said they want judges to release fewer defendants on bond, and they want tougher penalties for juvenile offenders. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcsjnews.com

ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
WILL COUNTY, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy