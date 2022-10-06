Read full article on original website
Gun Violence In Chicago Drops Despite Republican Fearmongering On Crime
Chicago’s gun violence is slowly beginning to decrease. Shootings in Chicago were down 20% through the end of summer. The post Gun Violence In Chicago Drops Despite Republican Fearmongering On Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Chicago Police Department struggles as burnt-out cops quit, with some heading to burbs
CHICAGO (CBS) - Amy Hurley wanted nothing more than to be a police officer growing up. She was the first member of her family to become a cop, joining the Chicago Police Department when she turned 25."This is what I wanted to do. I knew it from a very young age, and I loved it," she said."I loved working in the community and being around people and helping and making a difference – as cliché as that sounds," she said, "but I really did. I enjoyed it."Hurley even tattooed her star number on her arm, and planned on retiring at 55...
Chicago woman's $37,000 check stolen from public mailbox by serial thief
CHICAGO - A man is robbing Chicago mail carriers at gun point, and they are not his final victims. Police say he is stealing their master keys, taking checks from the mail, and then altering those checks before successfully cashing them. "I don't think I'll ever put a check in...
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Outcry as thousands of prisoners are set to be RELEASED from jail when Illinois becomes first state to introduce no cash bail in January: State attorneys desperately sue Gov Pritzker amid fears already spiraling crime will soar
Thousands of prisoners are set to be released across Illinois as it becomes the first state to completely do away with cash bail under a new law that goes into effect in January. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) completely abolishes the cash bail system, which critics...
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got."
‘At Issue’: DuPage County Board Chair candidates weigh in on crime, abortion
Candidates for the DuPage County Board Chair discussed the Safe-T Act and abortion on WBBM’s latest episode of “At Issue.” Greg Hart and Deb Conroy are vying to replace current DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.
chicagocrusader.com
Mayor’s budget to include over $200M for the homeless
Chicago’s homeless population will receive $214 million in housing assistance under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed $16 billion budget. Lightfoot said the funds will go toward various programs, including $25 million for gender-based violence, $20 million in rental subsidies and $30 million in converting hotels into affordable housing developments.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: Jurors view scene of execution-style slayings in Wicked Town gang trial
CHICAGO -- Deshawn Morgan said he knew that by sending Donald Holmes Jr. to meet with a member of the Wicked Town street gang in January 2018, he was sending his longtime friend to his death. But Morgan said he had gotten a "weird vibe" and thought Holmes had snitched...
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
Chicago man sentenced to 4 years for having gun while on parole for prior firearm offense
CHICAGO - A man who was on parole for prior gun charges was sentenced to four years in federal prison after he was found with a loaded firearm near a Chicago playground in March 2021. Kejuan Carr, 26, was inside Humboldt Park and directly across the street from a playground...
cwbchicago.com
Man murdered outside Loop nightclub overnight is 10th person shot, 3rd killed on the block this year
A suspect is in custody after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Loop nightclub overnight, Chicago police said. He is the 10th person shot and the third murdered in the 400 block of South Wells this year. The victim and a 24-year-old man were fighting when the...
Chinatown residents call for crackdown on crime in the neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago are demanding the city get tough on crime. Several neighborhood organizations staged a protest Saturday, saying they no longer feel safe. Just this week four people were robbed at gunpoint on Wentworth Avenue. A day earlier a man shot a burglar who broke into his home. The protesters said they want judges to release fewer defendants on bond, and they want tougher penalties for juvenile offenders.
City lawyers try (again) to block Mayor Lori Lightfoot deposition in CPD whistleblower case
CHICAGO - A week before the deadline for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to answer questions under oath in a Chicago police whistleblower lawsuit, lawyers for the city are asking a judge to block the deposition. Cook County Judge Thomas Donnelly last month ordered Lightfoot to sit for a one-hour deposition with...
fox32chicago.com
CFD says majority of firefighter applicants this year are Black, Hispanic
CHICAGO - Chicago’s first firefighters entrance exam since 2014 is drawing a diverse pool. The department says it has nearly 8,200 applicants and more than half are Black or Hispanic. Officials say once the application period closes on October 17, and a lottery will be used to select about...
wcsjnews.com
ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
cwbchicago.com
#45: A man on bond and on parole for stolen car cases shot a concealed carry holder during a South Loop carjacking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said Friday that a Chicago man on parole for possessing a stolen motor vehicle and on bail for possessing another motor vehicle shot a concealed carry holder during a carjacking attempt in the South Loop. Cortez Crayton, 24, is the 45th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to...
3 teens charged with forcefully stealing bike in Fuller Park
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges for forcefully stealing a man's bike in Fuller Park last month. A 15-year-old and two 16-year-old boys were arrested Friday morning on the Far South Side. Police say the teens attacked a 33-year-old man in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard...
