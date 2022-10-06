Read full article on original website
Related
18 awesome cosplays we loved at New York Comic Con this year
New York Comic Con draws nearly 200,000 people to the Javits Center each year. It’s the place to show off your fandom and for many, that means dressing as beloved characters. Cosplay is a huge proponent of Comic Con and sometimes the main draw. When we arrived on Saturday...
Photos: New York Comic Con 2022 cosplayers bring favorite characters to life
Photos: New York Comic Con 2022 cosplayers bring favorite characters to life Leonardo and April O'Neil cosplayers from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" pose during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 9, 2022, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop)
NY Comic Con Is Not Just for Comic Books Anymore
Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo explains why so many non-comic book companies will be in the house.
Gizmodo
Artist Kim Jung Gi Passes Away at 47, Honored at New York Comic-Con
Earlier in the week, the news broke that South Korean illustrator Kim Jung Gi passed away at the age of 47. Kim, according to his US agent, had experienced chest pains in France as he was preparing to take a flight to New York, and died after being transported to a hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
Tri-City Herald
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer
Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Star Mehcad Brooks Teases Big Return for Jax
As he begins his run on Law & Order, former Supergirl series regular Mehcad Brooks is doing the press rounds, and took some time out to reassure fans that his Mortal Kombat character, Jax, will absolutely be back for more bone-crunching action in Mortal Kombat 2. The actor won't reveal details on what he knows of the sequel any more than Warner Bros. will, but he does promise that his robot arms will be up and running again in the second installment of the rebooted film franchise based on the beloved series of fighting games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mickey and Minnie attraction, updated castle coming to Disneyland Jan. 27
The Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland will open on Jan. 27, Disneyland announced Thursday. The attraction is part of an updated Mickey’s Toontown slated to open in spring 2023, but Disney announced the new Mickey and Minnie attraction would open early as part of the kick-off for Disney 100, a celebration for […]
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons - Exclusive Clip
Legacies must rise to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their famous fathers – and the world – in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Disney 100th Anniversary Little Golden Books Set Coming Soon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Random House is releasing a new Little Golden Books set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Disney’s 100th Anniversary Boxed Set of 12 Little Golden Books – $64.99. The boxset includes...
Gizmodo
Swishable, Swackable Lightsabers Have Dominated NYCC's Show Floor
Walking around New York Comic Con’s show floor, I’ve seen an incredible number of glowing tubes sticking out of backpacks or cradled in the hands of con-goers. Everyone at NYCC, it seems, wants a lightsaber, one that feels, looks, and sounds (wwooom) like the one they know from the movies and shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
The Dragon Prince Season 4 Trailer Brings Us Back to Xadia
This November, The Dragon Prince returns to Netflix for its fourth season. But what does the future hold for Callum, Rayla, Viren and the rest? At New York Comic Con, series co-creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, writer Paige VanTassell, visual development artist Caleb Thomas, and actor Jason Simpson took the stage to tell fans what’s in store, and share some brand new footage.
disneydining.com
EPCOT’s “Future World Hotel”: New Permit Filed May Give Clues about Disney’s Next Resort Hotel Annoucement
A permit has been filed by Buena Vista Construction Company at Disney World in Orange County, Florida, and the address on the permit is reigniting the excitement over the prospect that Disney’s prepping to break ground on EPCOT’s once-talked about “Future World Hotel” inside the gates at Disney World’s second park.
Preview Screenshots Of Need For Speed Unbound Show Anime Influence; Release Date Set For December 2
It would appear like Need for Speed Unbound was released early because a Japanese merchant has an internet website displaying screenshots from the upcoming installment in the popular racing series along with a release date for the game. It appears that Need for Speed Unbound will be released on December 2, which is to a previous leak that claimed the same date.
Gizmodo
Alfonso Ribiero’s Favorite Fresh Prince Moment
Alfonso Ribiero tells us his favorite moment from the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. America's Funniest Home Videos airs Sundays on ABC at 7/6c.
‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Justin Long (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Goosebumps” series in the works at Disney+ has added Justin Long to its cast as a series regular, Variety learned exclusively. The show is based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had been ordered at Disney+ back in February. Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own...
This Oakland Collector-Turned-Watchmaker Is Now Making “Accessible Heirlooms”
As a bespoke watchmaker, John McConnico has his own definition of luxury. “People are starting to discover that luxury is just the joy you get out of certain objects, and how that can support the lifestyle you denote as luxury,” McConnico tells InsideHook. “Looking at a piece of art, a great design, or distinctive timepiece, for example — it’s an emotional experience as much as a pragmatic one. Understanding what you really desire and not losing sight of that is really important. And that speaks to a lot of different things in life.”
Gizmodo
The Muppets Mayhem Will Answer Just How a Muppet Gets In a Hot Tub (and More)
The Muppets’ time with Disney shows lately might have been a bit up and down, but The Muppets Mayhem looks like it wants to live up to some of the zaniness of the franchise’s most classic show—with a little help from the Electric Mayhem themselves. Though there...
tvinsider.com
NYCC Portraits of ‘Manifest,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Star Trek’ & More Casts (PHOTOS)
One could say we manifested this gorgeous group of photos from TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s New York Comic Con 2022 portrait studio. The creepy, kooky, altogether ooky cast of Wednesday and stars from Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy came by for some photos on Day 3 of NYCC, along with a slew of voiceover actors from My Hero Academia, the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind movie, and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. And the cast of Manifest posed for some fun shots with our very own Jim Halterman, who moderated the NBC-turned-Netflix series’ NYCC panel on Saturday, October 8.
Comments / 0