Comics

State
New York State
Tri-City Herald

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer

Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat 2 Star Mehcad Brooks Teases Big Return for Jax

As he begins his run on Law & Order, former Supergirl series regular Mehcad Brooks is doing the press rounds, and took some time out to reassure fans that his Mortal Kombat character, Jax, will absolutely be back for more bone-crunching action in Mortal Kombat 2. The actor won't reveal details on what he knows of the sequel any more than Warner Bros. will, but he does promise that his robot arms will be up and running again in the second installment of the rebooted film franchise based on the beloved series of fighting games.
KTLA

Mickey and Minnie attraction, updated castle coming to Disneyland Jan. 27

The Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland will open on Jan. 27, Disneyland announced Thursday. The attraction is part of an updated Mickey’s Toontown slated to open in spring 2023, but Disney announced the new Mickey and Minnie attraction would open early as part of the kick-off for Disney 100, a celebration for […]
IGN

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons - Exclusive Clip

Legacies must rise to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their famous fathers – and the world – in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18, 2022.
WDW News Today

New Disney 100th Anniversary Little Golden Books Set Coming Soon

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Random House is releasing a new Little Golden Books set to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. Disney’s 100th Anniversary Boxed Set of 12 Little Golden Books – $64.99. The boxset includes...
Gizmodo

Swishable, Swackable Lightsabers Have Dominated NYCC's Show Floor

Walking around New York Comic Con’s show floor, I’ve seen an incredible number of glowing tubes sticking out of backpacks or cradled in the hands of con-goers. Everyone at NYCC, it seems, wants a lightsaber, one that feels, looks, and sounds (wwooom) like the one they know from the movies and shows.
Comics
Gizmodo

The Dragon Prince Season 4 Trailer Brings Us Back to Xadia

This November, The Dragon Prince returns to Netflix for its fourth season. But what does the future hold for Callum, Rayla, Viren and the rest? At New York Comic Con, series co-creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, writer Paige VanTassell, visual development artist Caleb Thomas, and actor Jason Simpson took the stage to tell fans what’s in store, and share some brand new footage.
disneydining.com

EPCOT’s “Future World Hotel”: New Permit Filed May Give Clues about Disney’s Next Resort Hotel Annoucement

A permit has been filed by Buena Vista Construction Company at Disney World in Orange County, Florida, and the address on the permit is reigniting the excitement over the prospect that Disney’s prepping to break ground on EPCOT’s once-talked about “Future World Hotel” inside the gates at Disney World’s second park.
HappyGamer

Preview Screenshots Of Need For Speed Unbound Show Anime Influence; Release Date Set For December 2

It would appear like Need for Speed Unbound was released early because a Japanese merchant has an internet website displaying screenshots from the upcoming installment in the popular racing series along with a release date for the game. It appears that Need for Speed Unbound will be released on December 2, which is to a previous leak that claimed the same date.
Variety

‘Goosebumps’ Disney+ Series Casts Justin Long (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Goosebumps” series in the works at Disney+ has added Justin Long to its cast as a series regular, Variety learned exclusively. The show is based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had been ordered at Disney+ back in February. Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own...
InsideHook

This Oakland Collector-Turned-Watchmaker Is Now Making “Accessible Heirlooms”

As a bespoke watchmaker, John McConnico has his own definition of luxury. “People are starting to discover that luxury is just the joy you get out of certain objects, and how that can support the lifestyle you denote as luxury,” McConnico tells InsideHook. “Looking at a piece of art, a great design, or distinctive timepiece, for example — it’s an emotional experience as much as a pragmatic one. Understanding what you really desire and not losing sight of that is really important. And that speaks to a lot of different things in life.”
tvinsider.com

NYCC Portraits of ‘Manifest,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Star Trek’ & More Casts (PHOTOS)

One could say we manifested this gorgeous group of photos from TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s New York Comic Con 2022 portrait studio. The creepy, kooky, altogether ooky cast of Wednesday and stars from Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy came by for some photos on Day 3 of NYCC, along with a slew of voiceover actors from My Hero Academia, the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind movie, and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. And the cast of Manifest posed for some fun shots with our very own Jim Halterman, who moderated the NBC-turned-Netflix series’ NYCC panel on Saturday, October 8.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

