WOWT
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
klkntv.com
Man awoken from slumber after bullet hits couch inside home, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was awoken by the sound of gunshots late Saturday night, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:39 p.m., the 38-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots at his home near Ninth and Peach Streets. The victim saw that a bullet had gone through his...
klin.com
Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion
Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Awakes To Gunfire Hitting His House
A frightening ordeal for a Lincoln man in the 700 block of Peach Street late Saturday night. The 38 year old man called police saying he was asleep in his home when he heard several gunshots. “The victim then noticed one of the rounds traveled through his front window, through...
klin.com
Four Men Robbed In Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police are investigating after four men say they were robbed in the 1900 block of SW 27th Street around 10:00 Friday night. The men, who are between the ages of 34 and 42, say they were in a garage when two unknown men with masks approached them. The suspects...
klkntv.com
Armed robbers demanded money from four men at Lincoln home, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now looking for two men who robbed a group of four at gunpoint late Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were sent to the home near Southwest 27th and West South Streets after a caller reported a robbery. Officers spoke to four...
North Platte Telegraph
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Amanda Karr woke up in her Michigan home the morning of Oct. 2 to a Snapchat sent from hundreds of miles away. The panorama clip from her son Johnathon Kurth, sent the day before, showed “some kind of event place” with a big TV screen, but it was shot so fast it was hard to tell at first where or what he was doing.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man receives 10 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 30-year-old man from Lincoln was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a drug-related charge. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 30-year-old Chance Eddings received 10 years of prison time in federal court in Lincoln. Eddings was sentenced to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Eddings will be on supervised release for five years after he serves his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
1011now.com
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
1011now.com
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
WOWT
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
KETV.com
'Definitely pregnant': New Omaha mom nearly dies from unexpected pregnancy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha couple finds out they're pregnant and then have the baby in just 48 hours. Doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to save mom and child. Peyton Stover, 23, thought she was just feeling the effects of her new job. "I'm a first-year teacher....
klkntv.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling over 500 grams of meth
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will be spending 10 years behind bars for selling meth across the state, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chance Devlin Eddings, 30, was sentenced on Friday for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two men. According to authorities, an officer was doing a traffic stop due to a traffic infraction near the intersection. of NW 4th St. and Cornhusker Highway...
etxview.com
Former Douglas County sheriff calls for candidate of opposing party to drop out
OMAHA -- A former longtime Republican Douglas County sheriff has called for the Democratic nominee to end his campaign, saying he is unfit for the job. Tim Dunning, who retired in December 2020 after 26 years in the elected position, issued a news release Wednesday slamming candidate Greg Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
northwestmoinfo.com
Nebraskan Facing Drug Charges Following Arrest in Dekalb County Sunday
Sunday, just prior to 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Lincoln, Nebraska man in Dekalb County. That man being 43-year-old Joshua D. Rice who is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated on drugs, driving the wrong direction on a highway, and possession of marijauna for less than 10 grams.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
