ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Letter to the Editor: Views from Rick Shannon, independent candidate for Congress’ 5th District, need to be heard.

williamsonherald.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden to send air defenses to Ukraine, accuses Putin of ‘utter brutality’

President Biden today will join his Group of Seven counterparts during an emergency virtual summit to condemn a bloody new phase of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Russia today launched another round of missile strikes across Ukraine as the country’s air defense systems intercepted some, although air attacks in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region left at least one person dead (The Wall Street Journal).
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy