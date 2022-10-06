Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Draymond Green’s real reason for punching Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green revealed the underlying reason he lost control and punched Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice on Saturday. “The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”. People tend to forget that NBA...
Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation
Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
Boston's Marcus Smart thinks Draymond Green 'made a mistake' with the Jordan Poole fight
No stranger to being under the microscope of the media after events not of his own making brought unwanted attention to a team trying to get ready to contend for a title, Boston Celtics veteran point guard had some words to share about the incident between Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green and shooting guard Jordan Poole after practice on Sunday.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
76ers Reportedly Signing Former Bulls And Lakers Player
On Saturday, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports the Philadelphia 76ers are signing Mac McClung. He was recently waived by the Golden State Warriors, and played in two NBA games last season for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Draymond Green to "step away" from Golden State Warriors after punching teammate
Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely — which coach Steve Kerr called a "mutual decision" — after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He...
NBC Sports
Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch
SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals
Michael Jordan turned down a lot of money at several points of his illustrious career
Comments / 0