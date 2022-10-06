Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Fired Caldwell lieutenant wants acquittal after convicted of witness, document tampering
CALDWELL, Idaho — This article was originally published by Alex Brizee in the Idaho Statesman. Fired Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley — who was found guilty of three federal crimes after an FBI probe — wants the charges against him acquitted or retried. After a six-day trial,...
kboi.com
Caldwell Police report child enticement
Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. An officer was advised a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car.
Post Register
Boise Police report a record high in shoplifting cases
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year businesses across the U.S. lose billions of dollars to shoplifters. Here in Idaho, it's no different. "It's truly following so much more of the national narrative that we've seen, not only in the west but the whole entire country. Retailers are seeing more activity," said Ed Fritz, the crime prevention supervisor for Boise Police Department.
Post Register
Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
Post Register
Meridian Police searching for missing man
Meridian, ID — Meridian police are asking for public assistance to locate missing 77-year-old Robert Trotter. Trotter was last seen leaving Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 am on October 9th. Robert is 5-foot 8-inches tall with grey hair. He was last seen driving a silver 2018 Jeep Renegade...
MISSING AND ENDANGERED IDAHO TEENS: The boy and girl disappeared more than a week ago
Police are searching for two Idaho teens who have not been seen in over a week and are believed to be in danger. Police are identifying the teens only by their first names, Autumn and William, who also goes by Billy. Autumn was last seen on Sept. 29 while William was last seen on Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, police said. ...
Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
Post Register
Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
KATU.com
Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
Missing Idaho boy and girl found safe more than week after disappearance
UPDATE The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is reporting that Autumn and William have been found safe in Payette. Caldwell police are also reporting that the missing teens have been located. ORIGINAL STORY Police are searching for two Idaho teens who have not been seen in over a week and are believed to...
Post Register
Pets from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian arrive in Boise
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — Dozens of pets from Florida shelters arrived in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Boise is the first stop on a three-stop journey made by Good Flights. Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The organizations are moving shelter pets out of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to make room for the ongoing influx of homeless and lost pets due to the storm.
City of Boise reaches settlement over discrimination lawsuit with former employee
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has reached a settlement in a federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Boise City Library employee. The former employee, Jax Perez, was discriminated against due to their non-binary, transgender identity through a series of disciplinary actions in 2019, according to findings by an independent state agency.
Post Register
Boise woman hit by car dies after week-long battle in ICU
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
Post Register
Boise Rescue Mission opens new "Cradle of Hope" program
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries announced a new program, the Cradle of Hope, to provide a safe haven for moms and babies in unplanned or crisis pregnancies. "In a post-Roe v. Wade America, it is more important than ever to reach out to women and girls...
eastidahonews.com
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
