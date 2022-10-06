ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

kboi.com

Caldwell Police report child enticement

Caldwell Police responded to a report of a child enticement. An officer was advised a 9-year-old boy got off the school bus in the area of Bighorn Way and Rawhide Drive near his home. As he was walking, a small red passenger car with two males offered the boy pizza and asked him to get into the car.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Boise Police report a record high in shoplifting cases

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year businesses across the U.S. lose billions of dollars to shoplifters. Here in Idaho, it's no different. "It's truly following so much more of the national narrative that we've seen, not only in the west but the whole entire country. Retailers are seeing more activity," said Ed Fritz, the crime prevention supervisor for Boise Police Department.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Meridian Police searching for missing man

Meridian, ID — Meridian police are asking for public assistance to locate missing 77-year-old Robert Trotter. Trotter was last seen leaving Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 am on October 9th. Robert is 5-foot 8-inches tall with grey hair. He was last seen driving a silver 2018 Jeep Renegade...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
BOISE, ID
KATU.com

Vallow found competent, prosecutors to seek death penalty

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Justin Lum of Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) reports that prosecutors in the Lori Vallow case have filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. Vallow is charged with conspiring with Chad Daybell, her husband, to kill her two children. Judge Steven Boyce has found...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Pets from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian arrive in Boise

BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — Dozens of pets from Florida shelters arrived in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Boise is the first stop on a three-stop journey made by Good Flights. Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The organizations are moving shelter pets out of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to make room for the ongoing influx of homeless and lost pets due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise woman hit by car dies after week-long battle in ICU

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies are investigating what led up to a fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Boise last week. The Ada County Coroner, Dotti Owens, released the autopsy findings this morning. Korena Baker (54) of Boise, Idaho was transported by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vallejo Road and Talon lane near Cole rd.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Rescue Mission opens new "Cradle of Hope" program

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Rescue Mission Ministries announced a new program, the Cradle of Hope, to provide a safe haven for moms and babies in unplanned or crisis pregnancies. "In a post-Roe v. Wade America, it is more important than ever to reach out to women and girls...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
BOISE, ID

