Read full article on original website
Related
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden to send air defenses to Ukraine, accuses Putin of ‘utter brutality’
President Biden today will join his Group of Seven counterparts during an emergency virtual summit to condemn a bloody new phase of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Russia today launched another round of missile strikes across Ukraine as the country’s air defense systems intercepted some, although air attacks in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region left at least one person dead (The Wall Street Journal).
MySanAntonio
Biden Formally Recognizes Indigenous Peoples' Day
One year after President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to formally commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, more than a dozen states recognize some version of the holiday in lieu of Columbus Day. More than 130 cities have adopted the holiday, choosing to heed calls from Indigenous groups and...
Comments / 0