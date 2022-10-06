ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Previewing the upcoming Baltimore Running Festival

It is just under a week away from the return of the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday Oct. 15 and there is plenty to look forward to. Joining us in studio is the festival's event director Lee Corrigan with a preview of what to expect at this year's event.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Howard County Plans to Repurpose “Snow Days” as Asynchronous Instruction Days

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) has approved a plan for the 2022-2023 school year that would repurpose “snow days”, also known as inclement weather days, as asynchronous learning days. According to the HCPSS website, HCPSS is planning to repurpose up to three inclement weather days as asynchronous instruction days, which will be used at the discretion of the Superintendent. No word yet on if MCPS plans to follow suit.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Broadneck High School Student Recognized For Academic Achievement

Broadneck High School sophomore Krystina Lilly has been accepted into the invitation-only National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), an organization focused on honoring exceptional high school scholars for academic achievements and service to their local communities. As a member of this organization, Krystina will gain access to countless scholarship,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Students Voice Opinions On New School Start Times

In October 2021, the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County (AACPS) unanimously voted to enact new school start times county-wide, releasing the finalized schedule this past June. Now, students are adjusting to this modification in their schedule and face both its advantages and its drawbacks. “I didn’t really care...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Baltimore’s adopted music professor Thomas Dolby tells his Live Aid tales with David Bowie at Wembley

If you love music, Live Aid, Todd Rundgren or the children of Baltimore, you’ll love this chat with Thomas Dolby. Always poetry in motion. And he’s a part of two big nights at Rams Head On Stage Annapolis doing the music of the Thin White Duke. Baltimore’s adopted professor joins Nestor to discuss the music, fashion and passion of David Bowie.
BALTIMORE, MD
Foodie Traveler

Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, Maryland

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The donut flavors served are tremendous, and they have delicious and light vegan donuts. Their donuts are freshly made daily, and they have varying tastes, some light and others very sweet, so there’s a good variety. As you walk into this spot, you know you have entered a donut heaven. Additionally, the staff is friendly, and they assist guests by making suggestions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Satiate your soul at Souvlaki

I can’t think of too many things in life that are better than Mediterranean food. We’re often spoiled by the consistent presence of the B’more Greek food truck on 34th Street and North Charles Street, but there are a multitude of other incredible Mediterranean restaurants around the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Mid-Shore Food: A Spy Visits the Pope in Oxford

A couple of spies sought out a new/old place for dinner recently and turned to Pope’s Tavern in Oxford. New chefs (see The Spy article), new menu, great wine list and whole new feel made for a delightful evening. The menu is filled with wonderful Italian cuisine and the...
OXFORD, MD
Business Monthly

Pittman statement on AACPS school bus announcement

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding the announcement made by Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell:. “Today’s announcements from Dr. Bedell show significant progress in providing our children with the transportation they need to get to school every day. When I met with Dr. Bedell last week, we discussed the need for outside-the-box thinking to address this issue, and I appreciate how aggressively he and his team are proposing and implementing new solutions to these challenges.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Hispanic Heritage Month

It may be a cliché, but the sentiment is quite true: we are indeed stronger together. And sharing our space together means celebrating the culture, history and contributions we all bring. This month, we pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic and Latin Americans who have positively influenced and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 Marathon Guide: Baltimore Running Festival information

The Baltimore Running Festival is celebrating its 21st anniversary!. >> Weather | Register for races | Parking | Volunteer | Tracking a runner/Results | FAQs <<. Come Saturday, runners from all 50 states and at least six countries will take part in the festival. Organizer Lee Corrigan said participation has...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX43.com

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
etxview.com

Student school board member seeks legal recognition

ROCK HALL — No two boards of education in Maryland look exactly alike, with differences ranging from the number of members to how they are seated to student representation. Kent County Public School’s Student Member of the Board, Brayden Wallace is hoping to add his position to the ranks of those legally recognized by the state and given the option to provide an advisory vote.
KENT COUNTY, MD

