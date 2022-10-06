Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsi Gabbard announces she is leaving the Democratic Party, invites others to join her
Whos is Tulsi Gabbard? Is Tulsi Gabbard a Democrat? Why is Tulsi Gabbard now longer a Democrat? What happened to Tulsi Gabbard?
Houston Chronicle
What will happen to America if Trump wins again? Experts weigh in.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Imagine it's Jan. 20, 2025. Inauguration Day. The president-elect raises his right hand and begins to recite the oath: "I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear . . ." It's an anti-Trumper's nightmare, but it could happen: 47 percent...
Houston Chronicle
Shaped by gun violence and climate change, Gen Z weighs whether to vote
They call themselves the "mass shootings generation," their perspective shaped by deadly rampages at Newtown, Conn., and Parkland, Fla. They sound the alarm about the devastation caused by climate change. They fear the threats to LGBTQ rights and now the ramifications of the loss of a constitutional right to abortion.
McCarthy told Trump that Jan. 6 rioters were ‘trying to —ing kill me’: book
During a heated phone call as Jan. 6 rioters were breaking into the U.S. Capitol building, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told former President Donald Trump that those breaching the building were “trying to —ing kill” him, according to an account in an upcoming book. The new detail about the Jan. 6 call comes…
Comments / 0