Discover the history behind the company town of Wilder, TN in Fentress County. When the Fentress Coal and Coke Company began planning its operations for rural Fentress County in the early 1900s, they wanted to create a company town. They named it Wilder. The town was named for the company’s owner John T. Wilder. The first coal mine opened in 1902, but it was what happened in the 1930s that would forever stain Wilder, TN. A coal miner strike after wages were cut by some 20%. Today, we look back on Wilder, TN with Upper Cumberland Historian Dale Welch.

