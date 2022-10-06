ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

newstalk941.com

Gainesboro Will Observe Halloween The Saturday Before The Holiday

The Gainesboro Board of Aldermen decided that Halloween will be observed on Saturday the 29th instead of the 31st. Mayor Lloyd Williams said the city can better manage festivities and families have more fun by having the holiday on the weekend. “I’ve got young kids and it is just easier...
GAINESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

Wash N Roll Car Wash breaks ground on new location

Cookeville – Wash N Roll Express Car Wash has broken ground and laid the foundation of their newest location beside Bojangles on Willow Avenue in Cookeville. The location will be the second in Cookeville. They have another location at 795 South Jefferson Avenue. According to the wash-n-roll website, the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
On Target News

Update on Veterans Day Parade in Manchester

Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 12th. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square.
MANCHESTER, TN
newstalk941.com

Today In The Upper Cumberland: Wilder

Discover the history behind the company town of Wilder, TN in Fentress County. When the Fentress Coal and Coke Company began planning its operations for rural Fentress County in the early 1900s, they wanted to create a company town. They named it Wilder. The town was named for the company’s owner John T. Wilder. The first coal mine opened in 1902, but it was what happened in the 1930s that would forever stain Wilder, TN. A coal miner strike after wages were cut by some 20%. Today, we look back on Wilder, TN with Upper Cumberland Historian Dale Welch.
WILDER, TN
wgnsradio.com

"Uncle Dave Macon Days" Now At The Fountains

(MURFREESBORO) On Friday night (10/7/2022) Uncle Dave Macon Days returned to its roots of "no admission fee", just like it was when Jessie Messick got it started in front of the courthouse in 1978. This year's venue was the beautiful Fountains on Medical Center Parkway. The show began in a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
newstalk941.com

TTU Professor: Use Columbus Day As A Time Of Reflection

The second Monday of October marks the federal holiday Columbus Day, which arose from the desire to honor the explorer attributed with discovering the Americas in 1492. However, in recent years there has been more discourse about whether a person who committed atrocities like Columbus is worth celebrating. Tennessee Tech Adjunct History Professor Troy Smith said he uses the day to reflect not just on Columbus, but on the Indigenous People he affected.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Seeking RFQs For Due Diligence Work At Lemon Farris Industrial Site

City of Cookeville soliciting requests for qualifications (RFQ) from professionals to move forward on the Lemon Farris industrial site. The site is located off Highway 111 near the I-40 interchange. Community Development Director Jon Ward said due diligence tests include geotechnical work and wetland determination. He said having due diligence...
COOKEVILLE, TN
On Target News

Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning

A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

City Streetlights in Smithville Turning Purple

If you have noticed purple streetlights lately in Smithville, its not your imagination and it’s not for Halloween. Streetlights across town are turning from white to purple and it’s been gradually occurring for some time. Its apparently due to a manufacturing defect. Smithville Electric System is aware of...
SMITHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66

The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Continuing Infrastructure Improvements Along Side Paving Schedule

A some $530,000 pipeline bursting and manhole project moving forward in Sparta. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the project is a continuation of the city’s long-term paving plan. Hennessee said aging infrastructure under roads will be replaced in time to repave roads. ‘We’re thinking phase one paving will be...
SPARTA, TN
newstalk941.com

Inflation Woes Impacting Putnam Schools’ Maintenance Budget

Just three months into the school year and the Putnam County School System has spent half of its $1.2 million maintenance budget. Deputy Director Tim Martin said this is not due to major unforeseen expenses like a chiller or a boiler failure. He said the budget is simply feeling the pinch of the economy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN

