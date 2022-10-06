ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 7: How to bet USC-Utah

The USC Trojans travel to Utah to take on the Utes in a highly-anticipated college football Pac-12 Conference matchup between top 20 teams. The Trojans are off to a perfect start. Their most recent win was a 30-14 victory of Washington State in Week 6. Utah, on the other hand, suffered its first loss of the year to UCLA 42-32.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref

With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Raiders-Chiefs top plays from Monday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies, Aaron Nola shut the door on Cardinals' season

The most obvious advantage entering the Wild-Card Series for the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies against the division-winning St. Louis Cardinals was their front-line starting pitching. In a series sweep, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola demonstrated why. Wheeler fired 6⅓ scoreless innings in Game 1, Nola followed with 6⅔ scoreless...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Marcus Mariota
FOX Sports

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?

Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#Eagles Cardinals#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Arizona Cardinals#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
FOX Sports

Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: Silence of the Rams

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets

You guys all know the saying that the early bird gets the worm. Well, this week, we're remixing that to make it "the early bettor gets the payout" because it's all about being first in line to make these NFL Week 6 wagers. By the time the last game ends...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy