'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
Jalen Hurts leads Eagles on a game-winning drive in fourth quarter of a 20-17 victory
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a victory over the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. Jalen Hurts had 239 yards passing and 15 carries, 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
College football odds Week 7: How to bet USC-Utah
The USC Trojans travel to Utah to take on the Utes in a highly-anticipated college football Pac-12 Conference matchup between top 20 teams. The Trojans are off to a perfect start. Their most recent win was a 30-14 victory of Washington State in Week 6. Utah, on the other hand, suffered its first loss of the year to UCLA 42-32.
NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens grip on No. 1
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the best team in the country. Both Georgia and Alabama, previous No. 1s here, have displayed flaws against teams who just aren’t talented enough to exploit them. Georgia needed a big fourth quarter to make a 42-10 victory over Auburn look more impressive than...
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
NFL Week 5: Raiders-Chiefs top plays from Monday Night Football
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies, Aaron Nola shut the door on Cardinals' season
The most obvious advantage entering the Wild-Card Series for the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies against the division-winning St. Louis Cardinals was their front-line starting pitching. In a series sweep, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola demonstrated why. Wheeler fired 6⅓ scoreless innings in Game 1, Nola followed with 6⅔ scoreless...
Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
MLB Playoffs: Phillies vs. Cardinals recap - Phillies advance to NLDS | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Philadelphia Phillies winning their first playoff series since 2010! Afterwards, Verlander and Curry talk the emotions of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina's final game.
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence discusses their strength as a team | FOX NFL Sunday
Erin Andrews sat down with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Demarcus Lawrence. The defense has allowed four touchdowns in four games The "FOX NFL Sunday crew previews the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams.
Is Cowboys' Dak Prescott feeling the pressure from Cooper Rush?
Dak Prescott spoke candidly about the state of his team and what's next for him after the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — and his comments are turning some heads. "Honestly, just knowing this team can win in a multitude...
Chris Myers and Robert Smith break down Jalen Hurts' performance in Eagles' 20-17 victory
Chris Myers and Robert Smith broke down the 20-17 victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Arizona Cardinals. They talked about Jalen Hurts' performance and leading the Eagles on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive.
Urban Meyer on Kansas' efficiency in the red zone | Big Noon Kickoff
Urban Meyer talks the keys of what makes the Kansas Jayhawks so efficient in the red zone. Kansas has the number one red zone offense in the Big 12 this season. He highlights Jalon Daniels' skills as a quarterback and reviews some plays.
Connor Bazelak connects with Josh Henderson on a 11-yard touchdown making it a tie game for Indiana
Connor Bazelak completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Josh Henderson. The Indiana Hoosiers are now tied 7-7 with the Michigan Wolverines.
Is Cowboys' Cooper Rush 'Him?' 'FOX NFL Kickoff Crew' analyze breakout stars | FOX NFL Kickoff
Is Cowboys' Cooper Rush 'Him?' The "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew analyze breakout players and coaches such as the Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush and HC Mike MCcarthy, Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary, and Miami Dolphins' HC Mike McDaniel.
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: Silence of the Rams
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets
You guys all know the saying that the early bird gets the worm. Well, this week, we're remixing that to make it "the early bettor gets the payout" because it's all about being first in line to make these NFL Week 6 wagers. By the time the last game ends...
