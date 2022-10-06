Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse Expected to Resign From Senate, Become President of University of Florida

Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO