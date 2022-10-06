ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Baltimore, OH
Baltimore, MD
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Raiders leading Chiefs on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5: Raiders-Chiefs top plays from Monday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing host to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 5 of the NFL season. There's no love lost between these longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead all-time series 70-54-2. Here are the top plays...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
FOX Sports

Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: Silence of the Rams

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule after two-plus seasons

Matt Rhule's brief tenure in Carolina has come to a close. The Panthers announced Monday that they have parted ways with their coach after a 1-4 start to his third season. Rhule went 11-27 (.289), which is the worst mark of any NFL coach since the beginning of the 2020 season. His latest loss was a 37-15 drubbing at home by the 49ers on Sunday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc North#Ravens#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield to sit vs. Rams with high-ankle sprain

Baker Mayfield will be sidelined for Week 6, and perhaps longer. The Panthers' starting quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday that could sideline him multiple games, NFL Network reported. Backup PJ Walker is expected to start next Sunday against the Rams. Carolina, of course, will also have a different head...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Heisman Watch: C.J. Stroud dominates with 6-TD outing

At times throughout this college football season, the Heisman Trophy race hasn't felt like much of a race at all. Sometimes, it's felt more like a long, slow C.J. Stroud coronation party. Week 6 felt like one of those times. Stroud, who has been dominant all season, was at his...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Underdogs will cover, early best bets

You guys all know the saying that the early bird gets the worm. Well, this week, we're remixing that to make it "the early bettor gets the payout" because it's all about being first in line to make these NFL Week 6 wagers. By the time the last game ends...
NFL
FOX Sports

Packers stagger back home after surprising loss to Giants

The offense can’t put together a complete performance. The defense isn’t living up to its preseason expectations. Green Bay’s output through the first five weeks of the season raises doubts about the Packers’ chances of winning a fourth straight NFC North title and seriously challenging for a Super Bowl berth.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy