Matt Rhule's brief tenure in Carolina has come to a close. The Panthers announced Monday that they have parted ways with their coach after a 1-4 start to his third season. Rhule went 11-27 (.289), which is the worst mark of any NFL coach since the beginning of the 2020 season. His latest loss was a 37-15 drubbing at home by the 49ers on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO