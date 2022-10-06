ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

CBS Sports

Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight

Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
FanSided

The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays

After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
FOX Sports

Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man...
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
