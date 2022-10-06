Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
Sports World Reacts to Umpire’s Bizarre Ear Check of Padres Pitcher
With Joe Musgrove dealing for the Padres, Mets manager Buck Showalter asked umpires to check the pitcher for foreign substances behind his ear.
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays
After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
ALDS schedule, dates, venues: When Mariners-Astros playoff series will begin
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' historic season will continue. After an improbable comeback to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night at Rogers Centre, the Mariners advanced to the American League Division Series. Their opponent will be the division rival Houston Astros, the No. 2 seed in the...
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
Aaron Boone kicks Aroldis Chapman off Yankees playoff roster after unprofessional move
Yankees fans have longed to hear it. The Aroldis Chapman Era is officially over in the Bronx, and it didn’t even take another playoff meltdown in 2022 to exile him into free agency. In fact, Chapman prevented postseason fireworks by taking matters into his own hands and taking himself...
Buck Showalter hearing criticism across MLB Twitter for asking umpires to check Joe Musgrove
Many on MLB Twitter didn’t like the move by Buck Showalter asking umpires to check Joe Musgrove for sticky substances in a seemingly desperation move.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
FOX Sports
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man...
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans
The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
Radio call of the Mariners wildcard win will get you ready to run through a wall
The Mariners radio call was absolutely epic as Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card to advance in the MLB playoffs. There’s no better story in the MLB playoffs this year than the Seattle Mariners, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2001.
MLB announces start times for Guardians vs. Yankees AL Division Series games 1 and 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has announced start times for games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees based on the winner of Sunday’s Mets vs. Padres wild card final. If the Mets win. Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: 6:38...
