Life sentence for Ohio murderer who stabbed woman to death with scissors

AKRON , Ohio (WJW) — The woman who fatally stabbed 24-year-old Sarah Stubbs more than a dozen times with scissors and a knife in January 2021 was convicted and received a life sentence Wednesday.

A Summit County grand jury on Wednesday found Rochelle Paul, 38, of Akron, guilty of murder and felonious assault. Judge Alison Breaux then sentenced Paul to 15 years to life, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh .

Rochelle Paul

Paul was charged with stabbing Stubbs to death at a home in the 1100 block of Nome Avenue in Akron. It occurred while Paul’s estranged 17-year-old daughter was present, according to the release.

Police who responded to the scene found Stubbs with multiple stab wounds. She later died at a hospital. But before she died, she he was able to tell police that Paul stabbed her.

Paul was arrested while trying to leave the scene, according to reports.

