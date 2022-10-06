BIA Mentors Emerging Artists With Coke Studio Sessions

BIA knows a thing or two about becoming a trending topic. In 2019, her verse on Russ’s “Best On Earth” went viral after being reposted by Rihanna as her “new fav song.” Her catchy, humble brag “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” also made rounds on social media—before and after the Nicki Minaj remix .

In 2022, an artist’s song going viral on TikTok can become their big break , translating into record deals, brand deals, and hopefully a steadily rising career. With her experience, BIA is the perfect person to mentor rising artists on navigating social media, breaking into the industry, music, creativity, and more.

“I love mentoring. I feel like it just comes naturally to me because my trajectory was kind of long and super hard,” BIA explained to VIBE, taking a break for a quick Zoom chat as the mentoring sessions continued. “I didn’t really have a lot of help outside of the mentors that I did have, like Fam [Fam-Lay] and Pharrell [Williams] and then all my close friends that really helped me get to where I’m at today.”

Teaming up with Coke Studio to bring “Real Magic” to the summer, through performances, artist meet-and-greets, merchandise and more, BIA also provided mentorship to two musicians who hope to use social media as the vessel to success.

“This is a modernization of how music fits into our strategy,” expressed Brandan Strickland, Brand Director, Coca-Cola Trademark in a statement. “We’re not using music purely as a promotional mechanic; we’re building genuine connections with Gen Z and providing opportunities to make memories with friends over music and a Coke.”

Maryland “real rapper” Makk and Damoyee , a multihyphenate musician from Boston, were selected to collect gems on all things music, creativity, and industry from BIA.

“It’s been fun. I love looking for new talent and new artists. I feel like these two were underappreciated on TikTok and I wanted to shine some light on them,” shared BIA of her day with both new artists. “I love the vocals. I love harmonies and things that just sound so angelic. As you listen to them, I encourage you to check both of their music out, because it’s very different and new and exciting.”

@bia #CokeStudio and I are shining the spotlight on musicians that deserve to be heard. For CokeStudioLive, I'll be mentoring two incredible new artists.

Social media platforms can rapidly expand any artist’s fanbase, however, the “London” rapper hopes Makk, Damoyee, and all rising artists remember to think beyond the moment and outside of the apps.

“I think having an outlet like TikTok can make it easier or harder, depending on the artist and the work ethic, I would say, because anybody can get a good song and maybe get a hit record, but then what do you do after that?,” she said. “You can’t just rely on going viral every single time. There has to be some type of meaning and message behind what you’re doing. I think that some people learn that the hard way, but I love that TikTok allows the people that do have a meaning and a message to use that outlet at the same time with their music.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: BIA performs onstage during the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

When she’s not mentoring artists, shutting down stages, or making her own creative TikToks, BIA is writing and recording. Fans of the 31-year-old rapstress can expect new music in due time.

“The only thing that gets in the way of me creating is being busy, but I love going to the studio. The studio is my happy place. It’s my favorite place. So I always just feel like as long as the artist is in the studio and making music, then you’ll always be good,” BIA explained.

“I’m working on an album right now. I’m really excited. It’s going to have so many different sounds and so many different genres. Not one thing at all. I’m really excited for people to hear it and to see my growth, not only as an artist but as a human.”