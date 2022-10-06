ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Norwalk man suspected of fatal hit-skip leads officers on 2-hour manhunt

By Justin Dennis
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8Duc_0iP1XfgG00

NORWALK , Ohio (WJW) — A two-vehicle collision that killed a 46-year-old Collins motorcyclist led to an hours-long manhunt for the driver believed to have caused it.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, along state Route 61, near state Route 601 in Norwalk Township, Huron County , according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

Officer Shane Bartek’s killer going back to court for new sentence

Chad C. Holbrook, 49, of Norwalk, who was driving a pickup truck north along state Route 61, rear-ended a motorcycle driven by Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, of Collins. Conley was thrown from his bike and landed in a ditch, suffering fatal injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

But Holbrook continued on for about two miles, troopers allege, dragging the motorcycle with his truck. He turned onto Seminary Road, where the motorcycle dislodged, then turned onto McIntyre Road and stopped the disabled vehicle in the roadway.

See photos below of the crash scene and Holbrook’s arrest, provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEuCO_0iP1XfgG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpgKi_0iP1XfgG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPAPM_0iP1XfgG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cGjA_0iP1XfgG00

An off-duty Erie County sheriff’s deputy, Hayden Service, witnessed the crash and followed Holbrook to McIntyre Road. When Service told Holbrook he was a law enforcement officer, Holbrook ran off into a wooded area, disobeying orders to stop. Holbrook was caught and arrested two hours later after an “extensive” manhunt, according to the release.

Fire that killed one, and injured firefighter ruled arson

Holbrook was jailed in Huron County on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and operating a vehicle while impaired. He was given a $5,000 bond for the OVI charge, according to jail records.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Huron County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Huron County, OH
Crime & Safety
Huron County, OH
Accidents
City
Norwalk, OH
State
Ohio State
Norwalk, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Collins, OH
Cleveland.com

Restaurant robbery suspect runs off with cash: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. A man came into the Subway restaurant on Detroit between Andrews and Mars avenues just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 and demanded money, according to a police event report. An employee who called the police to report the robbery stated the man wore a mask. The suspect did not display a weapon, according to the report. He took money from the register and a tip jar and left out a back door. The suspect was believed to have run southbound on Warren, according to the report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
hometownstations.com

A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
FINDLAY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
Lima News

Second child dies after crash during Ohio funeral procession

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said. Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
LORAIN, OH
93.1 WZAK

Ohio Man Eludes Police For Hours After Fatal Hit and Run

Chad C. Holbrook, 49, is accused of killing a motorcyclist in Ohio early yesterday morning. The crash happened on Route 61 in Norwalk Township of Huron County. On Wednesday around 8:30 am, Benjamin Curtis Conley, 46, was riding on his motorcycle and he was hit from behind by a pickup truck. The crash flung him into a ditch on the side of the road. He wasn’t wearing a helmet and his injuries were fatal.
HURON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WLTX.com

Ohio coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
huroninsider.com

Train derails in Sandusky

SANDUSKY – A train has derailed in Sandusky. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid Campbell Street, Columbus Avenue, and the surrounding area. UPDATE 9:00PM: The Columbus Avenue underpass and Campbell Street rail crossing are closed indefinitely. No injuries have been reported. Ohio Edison crews...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy