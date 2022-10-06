Post Malone Reportedly Tattooed Daughter’s Initials On Face

Post Malone attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 01, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Post Malone recently got some new ink added to his collection of over 80 tattoos, permanently placing his new born baby girl’s initials on his forehead, according to reports.

On Monday (Oct. 3), TMZ obtained footage of the tat session showing a tattoo artist inking the letters “DDP” in Old English font on the rapper’s face. While the tabloid reports that the initials are those of his daughter, his baby girl’s name has yet to be revealed. Check out the tattoo below.

“It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up,” tattoo artist Rowe captioned the post. “So when he was in town , we had to make it happen. It really doesn’t ever feel real. And for the trust of such an important tattoo is a huge honor . We hung out , FaceTimed Sienna , tattooed And I ran him through his first experience of D&D while he got it .”

He added, “Thanks for being such an amazing person, artist , and friend ,Austin . I’m so blessed to not just have a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity , but to have a lifetime of opportunities . And to share it with my favorite people. To all of the Posty Crew and family , and to all the people who truly make dreams come true , from my entire heart . Thank you , I love you all.”

In June, Malone (born Austin Richard Post) announced the birth of his daughter with his fiancée while visiting The Howard Stern Show.

On another note, the “Congratulations” rapper was recently hospitalized for breathing issues — resulting in him cancelling his Boston show on Saturday (Sept. 24).

The 27-year-old revealed to his fans via Twitter: “On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he said. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before.”

He also went on to tell fans about his injuries. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing. There’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

The Syracuse, NY-native promised that those fans who could not attend the Boston show would be able to come to his rescheduled show.

Check out a video of Post Malone getting his forehead tattoo here, courtesy of TMZ.