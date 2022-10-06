ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Oh my gourd: Pumpkin patches in CNY

By Clare Normoyle
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycYHA_0iP1XM6Z00

CENTRAL N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for pumpkin to do? Tis the season of overindulging in all things fall! Here are some local pumpkin patches that just may fulfill all of your seasonal needs!

The Pumpkin Hollow

For 24 years now, The Pumpkin Hollow has been open for visitors to come and enjoy their wide array of fall activities.

Located on 3735 W Seneca Turnpike in Syracuse, The Pumpkin Hollow is not just a patch. They also have a corn maze, farm animal feeding, hayrides, apple fritters, candy apples and of course, fresh cider.

They’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will stay open for the season until October 31. With free parking and free admission as well.

Out of season, you may still reserve a spot for private birthday parties, corporate retreats and even graduation events.

Find out more on The Pumpkin Hollow’s Facebook page or call them at (315) 200-4888.

Apple Fest celebrates 50 years

Tim’s Pumpkin Patch

In their first year, Tim’s Pumpkin Patch quickly grew to fame and was originally known as “the place with the one dollar pumpkins” after owner Tim Leubner planted more pumpkins than he knew what to do with. Although prices have increased slightly since then, they still have remained a tradition for many families.

This year will be the 36th season that Tim’s Pumpkin Patch has been open for pumpkin picking.

Located on 2901 Rose Hill Road in Marietta, they offer U-Pick pumpkins with prices ranging from two dollars for a small, to five dollars for a huge!

On top of that, they offer a farm experience , a homestyle bakery and even a brew barn!

Their hours are:

  • Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The brew barn is open from:

  • Friday: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Find out more on Tim’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page or call them at (315) 673-9209.

Plumpton Farms

Plumpton Farms , located on 3990 Coye Road in Lafayette, has pumpkins, hay, grounds and hand-cut cornstalks.

The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

They also offer online order pickup at the farm if necessary.

Find out more on Plumpton Farm’s Instagram page or call them at (315) 430-0247.

It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

Cicero “Pumkin” Patch

Located on 7169 Island Road, Cicero Pumkin Patch is home of the Hermit Hayride, and of course, “pumkins!’

The hayrides driver takes guests on a trek into the woods where you visit Eye World, Candy Lane, Boot Hill, a creepy graveyard and even a ghost crossing.

Don’t be afraid of the old Hermitville School. The teacher is pretty nice, unless you forget your homework!  The ride wouldn’t be complete without a visit from the old man of the woods himself, Mr. Hermit! Just a little advise to all of the riders, HOLD ON TO YOUR SHOES!… It’s always a family fun time.

Cicero Pumkin Patch

In addition to the hayride and pumpkin picking, the patch also offers a corn-maze.

HOURS:

  • CLOSED: Monday & Tuesday
  • Open Wednesday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find out more on Cicero Pumkin Patch’s or call them at (315) 699-2200.

Our Farm

The award winning patch, Our Farm , has been bringing pumpkins to homes near you since 1985.

Located on 1590 Peth Road in Manlius, Our Farm also has many types of squash, lots of corn stalk bundles, gourds, rhubarb sauce, maple syrup, and ornamental corn.

Every year, Our Farm picks a theme for their corn maze. This year, their theme is owls. You can learn about it as you make your way through the maze!

HOURS:

  • Monday through Friday: open 24-hours
  • Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If pumpkin picking and other fall activities weren’t enough, the farm is also available as a wedding venue! Check out what they have to offer here .

Find out more on Our Farm’s Facebook page or call them at (315) 655-8453.

LaFayette Apple Fest kicks off this weekend

Critz Farms

Critz Farms , located on 3232 Rippleton Road in Cazenovia is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Their pumpkin picking season is from the middle of september until late October.

During that time you may pick pumpkins, find yourself collecting apples or you could take a walk up to their brewery and check out the array of hard ciders they have to offer.

Their hand crafted hard ciders are one of the more popular attractions on their 350 acres of land. If you’re looking to try the cider on tap, you can head over to their tasting room and find out your favorite!

Aren’t able to make it? Have no fear, you can see what Critz has available to you by checking out their online shop . They offer apparel, beer, glassware, maple syrup, mugs and more!

Find out more on Critz Farms’ Facebook page or call them at (315) 662-3355.

Springside Farm

Located on 1850 Rt. 91 in Fabius, Springside Farm over 35 varieties of pumpkins available to be picked.

They offer a “Maze Park Pass” which includes:

  • petting zoo
  • tree mazes
  • corn maze
  • zip lines
  • jungle maze
  • wagon rides
  • pedal cars
  • jump pad
  • playground
  • barrel train
  • life size Four in a Row
  • and more!

(Rates may vary.)

HOURS:

  • CLOSED: Monday through Thursday
  • Friday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find out more on Springside Farm’s Facebook page or call them at (315) 683-5860.

Which is the most popular Halloween candy in your state, according to online shopping data?

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm located on 1175 Hillsboro Road in Camden sits between Oneida Lake and the Tug Hill Plateau.

With free admission and free parking, the pumpkin farm has been open for the season since September 16.

They sell pumpkins, cider, mums, corn, gourds, fall produce, honey, jam, t-shirts and more.

In terms of entertainment, they have hayrides, bounce houses, a talking pumpkin, spooky walk, outdoor movies, animal viewing area, jack-o-lantern totem poles and even some Halloween displays.

They’re also accepting reservations for birthday parties and other celebrations.

HOURS:

  • CLOSED: Monday through Wednesday
  • Thursday and Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Find out more on Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm Facebook page or call them at (315) 245-0104.

Oswego’s Creepy Crawl Halloween Event: October 27-29

Patch you later!

Did we miss your favorite patch that offers pumpkin picking? Let us know!

If there is another patch in Central New York offering pumpkin picking please email the name, location, website, and other information to our digital team, here.

Submit a form. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Oktoberfest returns to Baldwinsville on Oct. 22

BALDWINSVILLE — German teacher Ben Gerardi is resurrecting a B’ville tradition: Oktoberfest. The festival returns Oct. 22 as a fundraiser for Our Apiary, a local nonprofit that promotes language learning opportunities. “I thought I would try my hand at bringing it back, kind of being the community lightning...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salmon fishing in full swing in Pulaski

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to turn it’s a sign winter is on the way, but for fishermen in Central New York, it is their favorite time of year. Every fall for the past three years Jack Lo Picollo and his friends Michael Booth and Simon Bochenski drive […]
PULASKI, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Roxy: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Roxy! Also known as Roxana Banana by her loving caretakers at HumaneCNY in Liverpool. She is an 8 year old pit bull mix, who's about 50 pounds, and has been at HumaneCNY for a year and a half. Things Roxy loves: car rides, walks,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
City
Fabius, NY
City
Marietta, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
cnycentral.com

'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
CANASTOTA, NY
WIBX 950

A Show for the Ages! Highly Anticipated Concert On It’s Way to Rome

SummerStage is an annual tradition at Rome Capitol Theater that spans over three decades. Since 1989, the program has drawn people from all over Central New York to participate. Some even use it to build their resume to go on and make a name for themselves on Broadway. In the end, everyone there builds relationships and friendships to last a life time.
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

2 Must-See Events in Chenango County

While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candy Apples
Person
Cicero
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Dedication and will power

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I have always been a gym junkie. It started with step class at Gold’s Gym in DeWitt, then I went to step class at the YMCA in Fayetteville. I dibbed and dabbed into running, and it was not until 2016 that I really became a “runner.” I had workouts on demand and would do insanity max 30 workouts with the famous Shaun T and any other workouts. Again, I was a workout junkie, always trying to lose weight, tone, and maintain my endurance. However, I struggled with weight loss, it seemed that I would always plateau. I thought I was eating right with small portions and veggies with almost every meal. I would only splurge on the weekends. Well, it was not until 2021 that I decided to take a leap of faith and not just focus on my workouts, but also instead take a closer look at my nutrition.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Family Farm#Pumpkin Patch#Gourd#The Pumpkin Hollow For#The Pumpkin Hollow#Apple Fest#U Pick
localsyr.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego’s Creepy Crawl Halloween Event: October 27-29

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Oswego will host its third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event from October 27 to 29, Mayor Billy Barlow announced. This year, the event will move to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel, and other activities will be on the grass lot across East […]
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy