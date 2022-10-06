ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Camden County Technical Schools to get $24M in expansions

By Mike Dougherty
 4 days ago

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — Construction has begun on a $24 million expansion of the Camden County Technical Schools.

About $14 million is being spent on a two-story addition to the campus in Pennsauken, a nearly 100-year-old building. It will open an additional 80 spots in the culinary arts program and allow for the enrollment of 20 more students in other programs.

County Commissioner Jon Young says it’s important to invest in trade schools to show students they can enjoy a fulfilling and rewarding career without going to a four-year college.

“If you’re good with your hands and you don’t want to be in debt for the rest of your life and you want to get paid to go to school,” Young said, “trades are the way to go, right?”

He says every community needs skilled workers from chefs to plumbers, and he hopes the graduates from here stay close to home and contribute to the local economy.

Senior culinary student Briyana Barnes has been making food, and a name for herself, through “Bri’s Secret Kitchen.” She says few things feel better than knocking someone’s socks off with something you made.

“The fact that people, they literally come up to me and say, ‘Can you make this for me?’ This is great,” she said. “It’s just a great feeling.”

The CCTS campus in Gloucester Township is getting a $5.25 million addition for a new manufacturing engineering lab and career center for 80 students. This also allows for 40 additional students to be enrolled in other programs.

Most of the money for these projects comes from the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act which voters approved in 2018. Camden County also gave a 25% match to the state funding, as is state policy.

Work should be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

