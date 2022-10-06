ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Man swims half a mile in hurricane to save mom

By Mark Menard
 4 days ago

A Florida man had to undertake an incredible physical feat to save his mother from the wrath of Hurricane Ian.

Johnny Lauder said his 86-year-old mother Karen, who uses a wheelchair, called him panicked after realizing her choice to ride out the storm in her Naples home was the wrong one.

“She said the water was up to her wheelchair and hitting her belly button,” he said, and that led Johnny to take action. He dove through a window and then swam for 45 minutes to his mother’s home a half-mile away.

He said as he got closer, he could actually hear his mother screaming.

“I didn't know if something was falling on her or if she was trapped and hurt,” Lauder said. “But the relief was knowing that there's still air in her lungs.”

Lauder then stayed with his mom for three hours until the water subsided to the point that her wheelchair could be pushed through streets filled with sludge.

“My mom has changed her tone,” Lauder said. “She will be evacuating next time. I hope people learn from others' mistakes and not their own.”

