Erie County, NY

Four dead in apparent Erie County murder-suicide

By Patrick Ryan, Tara Lynch
 4 days ago

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people are dead Thursday in Eastern Erie County. A neighbor told News 4 it’s believed a father of four shot and killed his wife and parents.

Two women were found dead in two separate homes in the Town of Clarence, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

A man went to the Ten-X Shooting Club at 8081 Greenbush Rd. in the Town of Newstead, shot and killed a man, Erie County Undersheriff William Cooley said. The shooter then shot and killed himself.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office the four individuals, who haven’t been named, “appear to be related.”

News 4 crews saw an active investigation at a home in Clarence. Sheriff’s deputies were seen taking a gun and other items from a home, but they did not reveal more about what happened there.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

