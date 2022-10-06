ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

WUSA9

'It's our version of the color revolution' | Just days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers were already planning for DC, jury hears

WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes had already begun talking about revolution and urging his followers to prepare for a fight just days after the 2020 election was called for President Joe Biden and long before former President Donald Trump ever tweeted about a Jan. 6 rally, an FBI special agent told jurors Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC man pleads guilty in fake federal agent scheme

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme in which he pretended to be a federal law enforcement officer for a number of purposes, including maintaining a series of apartments in which he failed to pay rent. He also admitted to carrying out a bank fraud scheme in which he obtained more than $1 million and used his false law enforcement credentials to pressure people recruited to the scheme.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden to send air defenses to Ukraine, accuses Putin of ‘utter brutality’

President Biden today will join his Group of Seven counterparts during an emergency virtual summit to condemn a bloody new phase of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Russia today launched another round of missile strikes across Ukraine as the country’s air defense systems intercepted some, although air attacks in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region left at least one person dead (The Wall Street Journal).
POTUS
Belmont, NC
Crime & Safety
WUSA9

Federal court ruling DACA violates law prompts protest, 12 arrested

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol saw protests and arrests Thursday morning after the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy was ruled illegal by a federal appeals court on Wednesday. The program prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The court...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

More migrants bused to Naval Observatory in DC

WASHINGTON — Another bus carrying asylum seekers arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home in D.C. Thursday morning. This is at least the fourth bus of migrants dropped at Harris's residence in recent weeks. This bus arrived from Texas with 38 people on board. The DC Council...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Advocates hope Biden's cannabis decision improves racial equity

WASHINGTON — As President Joseph Biden announced plans to pardon all people federal convicted of simple possession of marijuana, cannabis advocates considered the implications the decision would have on equity. The White House says the President’s decision will impact at least 6,500 people, across America, who have been convicted...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

