'It's our version of the color revolution' | Just days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers were already planning for DC, jury hears
WASHINGTON — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes had already begun talking about revolution and urging his followers to prepare for a fight just days after the 2020 election was called for President Joe Biden and long before former President Donald Trump ever tweeted about a Jan. 6 rally, an FBI special agent told jurors Tuesday.
DC man pleads guilty in fake federal agent scheme
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme in which he pretended to be a federal law enforcement officer for a number of purposes, including maintaining a series of apartments in which he failed to pay rent. He also admitted to carrying out a bank fraud scheme in which he obtained more than $1 million and used his false law enforcement credentials to pressure people recruited to the scheme.
Police: Man broke into ex-girlfriend's SE DC home, stabbing her 50 times
WASHINGTON — A 47-year-old D.C. man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and stabbing her more than 50 times. Detectives say Brian Wesley was under the influence of PCP at the time of the stabbing. Authorities say Wesley pleaded guilty...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden to send air defenses to Ukraine, accuses Putin of ‘utter brutality’
President Biden today will join his Group of Seven counterparts during an emergency virtual summit to condemn a bloody new phase of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Russia today launched another round of missile strikes across Ukraine as the country’s air defense systems intercepted some, although air attacks in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region left at least one person dead (The Wall Street Journal).
Federal court ruling DACA violates law prompts protest, 12 arrested
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol saw protests and arrests Thursday morning after the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy was ruled illegal by a federal appeals court on Wednesday. The program prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The court...
The Kansas City Star
Former Missouri Sen. John Danforth spent $6 million on independent candidate’s short bid
The $5.6 million Danforth’s PAC spent on the race amounts to around $102,000 for every day of Wood’s campaign.
More migrants bused to Naval Observatory in DC
WASHINGTON — Another bus carrying asylum seekers arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home in D.C. Thursday morning. This is at least the fourth bus of migrants dropped at Harris's residence in recent weeks. This bus arrived from Texas with 38 people on board. The DC Council...
Abortion rights and the midterm elections at the forefront of the Women's March
WASHINGTON — The battle over abortion rights drove out thousands of demonstrators to the streets of the nation's capital for this year's Women's March exactly one month before the midterm elections. The event was branded "Women's Wave" which is focused on voting for pro-choice candidates and more women across...
Advocates hope Biden's cannabis decision improves racial equity
WASHINGTON — As President Joseph Biden announced plans to pardon all people federal convicted of simple possession of marijuana, cannabis advocates considered the implications the decision would have on equity. The White House says the President’s decision will impact at least 6,500 people, across America, who have been convicted...
