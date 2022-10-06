WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme in which he pretended to be a federal law enforcement officer for a number of purposes, including maintaining a series of apartments in which he failed to pay rent. He also admitted to carrying out a bank fraud scheme in which he obtained more than $1 million and used his false law enforcement credentials to pressure people recruited to the scheme.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO